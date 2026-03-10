Ghana: Icodehs Supports Needy Muslims With Ramadan Food

ISLAMIC Council for Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEHS) distributed essential food items to support individuals and families who may struggle to meet their daily needs during the fasting period.

In total, more than 300 people benefited from the initiative.

The Ramadan food distribution forms part of ICODEHS' annual outreach programme aimed at supporting underprivileged members of the Muslim community while promoting unity and solidarity during the sacred month.

Founder and Chairman of ICODEHS, Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim, during the presentation called on Muslims to use the opportunity of Ramadan to assist those in need, and strengthen the spirit of love, generosity, and compassion during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to him, acts of kindness such as sharing food with others embody the true spirit of the fasting period.

He explained that many people observe the fast without having adequate food to break it at sunset, urging Muslims who were able to extend support in whatever way they can. Even small acts of charity, he noted, such as providing a meal for someone to break their fast, could make a meaningful difference.

Items distributed during the exercise included rice, sugar, milk and other essential food supplies.

Beneficiaries of the programme expressed appreciation to the donors and organisers, offering prayers for their continued success and generosity. They noted that the support would greatly assist them during the Ramadan fasting period.

The Islamic Council for Development and Humanitarian Services (ICODEHS), founded in 1991, is a Ghana-based organization dedicated to promoting education, healthcare, and humanitarian assistance, particularly for vulnerable communities.