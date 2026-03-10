Ghana: Valley View University Admits 1,355 Fresh Students ...Urges Integrity, Hard Work

THE Valley View University has admitted 1,355 students to pursue various programmes for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The fresh students comprise 1,333 Ghanaians and 21 international students from The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria and Zimbabwe. They will pursue diploma, undergraduate, master's and doctoral programmes at the university.

At a matriculation ceremony held last Thursday at the Oyibi campus in the Greater Accra Region, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Daniel Ganu, said the theme for the ceremony, "Rooted in Values, Rising in Excellence," reflected what was expected of the new students during their academic journey.

He explained that the matriculation ceremony marked their formal admission into the university and their recognition as members of the academic community.

"That is why you take the matriculation oath and sign the register as a way of saying you accept the standards, rules and expectations of the university and must live as true representatives on and off campus," he said.

Prof. Ganu said the university, which is a Christian values-based institution, was committed to the holistic development of its students by equipping them with both competence and strong character to enable them to serve their communities, the nation and their families.

"Valley View does not train for certificates; we train for a life rooted in values and rising in excellence. Success in university is not accidental. You have to earn it by attending lectures regularly and planning your weekly activities wisely, because when you delay, you will struggle to catch up," he said.

He also urged the students to guard their integrity by avoiding cheating, plagiarism, paying others to do their work and other shortcuts that could disgrace them and jeopardise their future.

Prof. Ganu further encouraged them to live and learn together in peace, respect lecturers, staff and fellow students, and exhibit responsible behaviour in lecture halls, residential halls and online spaces.

The guest speaker, the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr Daniel McKorley, advised the students to commit themselves to high standards and strive for continuous improvement.

"If you want to go far in life, you have to protect your name. In Ghana, the simple truth is that your name can open doors, and your name can also close doors. One day you will stand before people as professionals, and they will trust you based on what you have earned," he said.

Dr McKorley also encouraged the students to develop an entrepreneurial mindset by seeking ways to create value from everyday challenges.

"Entrepreneurship is not only about starting a big company. It is the habit of seeing a problem and asking yourself, 'What value can I create here?"' he added.