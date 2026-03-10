Nigeria: Ebonyi Monarch Kidnap/Killing - Police Arrest Mastermind, Recover Arms, Charms

10 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Police Command said it has arrested the mastermind, Nwazunku Stephen, of the kidnap of the traditional ruler of Ndufu Alike Ikwo, late Ezeogo Francis Igwe.

Igwe was kidnapped last week Sunday on his way to church; his abductors later killed him after demanding a ransom.

The police had earlier arrested nine suspects, including the State Publicity Secretary of APC.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Joshua Ukandu, in a statement, said that one of the suspects led operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to his hideout, where the suspect was arrested.

He said that items recovered from the suspect include one SMG rifle, one pump-action rifle, three locally made Beretta pistols, eleven rounds of 9mm live ammunition, ten live cartridges, a machete, a shovel, and assorted charms.

"In furtherance of the Command's ongoing investigation into the kidnapping and murder of HRH Eze Francis Igwe, on 7th March 2026, one of the suspects led operatives of the Command attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad to his lair.

"During a search of the location, officers recovered one SMG rifle, one pump-action rifle, three locally made Beretta pistols, eleven rounds of 9mm live ammunition, ten live cartridges, a machete, a shovel, and assorted charms.

"Furthermore, on 8th March 2026, operatives arrested one of the suspects and the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping and murder of the monarch, identified as Nwazunku Stephen, at his hideout in Ikwo after sustained surveillance and intelligence-led operations. The suspect has since provided useful information and is currently assisting the command in the ongoing investigation.

"The Command assures the public that investigations are ongoing and all those connected to the crime will be apprehended and brought to justice," Ukandu stated.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.