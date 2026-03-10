Nigeria: Alleged Terror Financing - FG's Change of Prosecutor Stalls Malami's Trial

The Federal Government has engaged a new prosecutor to handle the ongoing trial of the immediate past Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN.

Malami, who served as Justice Minister from November 11, 2015, to May 29, 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, faces a five-count charge related to terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms.

He was arraigned alongside his son, Abdulaziz.

The Department of State Services (DSS) handed over the case to the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on March 4, when it was slated for the commencement of a full hearing.

The DSS withdrew from the prosecution to allow the AGF's office to take over.

The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, informed the court of AGF Prince Lateef Fagbemi's decision to prosecute the defendants.

The DPPF added that the DSS, which had initiated the charge, also transmitted the case file to the AGF's office.

He applied for an adjournment to enable the AGF's office to review the case file and decide on the next course of action.

Meanwhile, at the resumed proceedings on Tuesday, Mr Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, who often prosecutes high-profile cases for the DSS, announced his appearance for the FG.

He told the court that he had been briefed to handle the case and pleaded for an adjournment to interact with the proposed witnesses.

The request was not opposed by counsel for the defendants, Mr Shuaibu Arua, SAN.

Consequently, Justice Abdulmalik deferred the commencement of the hearing until April 15 and 16.

It will be recalled that the DSS arraigned Malami and his son before the court on February 3.

The former Justice Minister was, in count one of the charge, accused of knowingly abetting terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files had been brought to his office as AGF.

In counts two to five, both Malami and his son were jointly accused of unlawful possession of firearms, offences punishable under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Firearms Act, 2004.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, Malami and Abdulaziz were accused of storing firearms at their residence in Gesse Phase II, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, without lawful authority.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations and were granted bail in the sum of N200 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

They remain in prison custody, however, owing to a separate money laundering charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).