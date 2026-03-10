Nigeria: Keyamo Suspends Helicopter Landing Fee Enforcement for Two Months

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has ordered a two-month suspension of the enforcement and collection of helicopter landing fees imposed on oil and gas operations across Nigeria.

The directive followed a meeting between aviation authorities and stakeholders in the petroleum industry who warned that continued enforcement of the charge could disrupt offshore logistics critical to oil production.

A statement issued by the minister's Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Tunde Moshood, said the decision was reached after discussions held at the ministry's headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, alongside regulators and representatives of oil companies operating in the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Industry concerns

According to the statement, stakeholders raised concerns about the helicopter landing fee imposed by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) on helicopter operations supporting offshore oil activities.

The charge applies to helicopter services transporting personnel and equipment to oil fields, offshore platforms, drilling rigs and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facilities.

It also covers operations involving heliports, helipads, airstrips and aerodromes used in oil and gas logistics.

Industry representatives said enforcing the levy in its current form could affect the smooth movement of personnel and equipment required for offshore operations.

They also called for clearer regulatory guidance to prevent disruptions to Nigeria's energy supply chain.

Government sets up review committee

Following the deliberations, Mr Keyamo directed the immediate suspension of enforcement of the helicopter landing fee for two months.

According to the statement, the temporary measure will allow aviation regulators and oil industry operators to hold further consultations on the issue.

The minister also approved the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee comprising representatives from both the aviation and petroleum sectors.

The committee is expected to review concerns raised by stakeholders and recommend a framework that balances aviation oversight with the operational requirements of offshore oil logistics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Background

The helicopter landing fee has been a longstanding source of disagreement between aviation regulators and operators in the oil and gas sector.

The levy, estimated at about $300 per landing, applies to helicopter operations servicing offshore oil facilities.

Industry operators have repeatedly argued that the charge adds to operational costs and could affect logistics supporting offshore production.

Both ministers emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between aviation and petroleum authorities in developing policies that support safe aviation operations while sustaining Nigeria's energy production activities.

Stakeholders at the meeting noted that helicopter services play a critical role in offshore oil operations, including crew transfers, logistics support and emergency response.

They said resolving concerns surrounding the landing fee would help ensure efficient coordination between the aviation and oil sectors.