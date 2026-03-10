Africa: IATF 2027 - Lagos Prepares to Host Africa's Largest Trade Platform

Nigeria will host the fifth edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF 2027) in Lagos from November 5 to 11, 2027 under the theme “Global Africa, Smart Trade- From Market Access to Market Power” . The event is a major platform aimed at accelerating trade across the continent under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

During the ceremony formalizing the hosting agreement, held on March 9 in Lagos, several African leaders and officials highlighted the strategic importance of the event for the continent’s economic integration.

Dr. George Elombi: “An elephant has appeared on the horizon”

“When an elephant appears on the horizon, it is impossible not to notice it.,” African Export-Import Bank President Dr. George Elombi said during the announcement of Nigeria’s selection. Nigeria’s entrepreneurial dynamism and Lagos’ economic weight already guarantee a large-scale edition of the event, he added.

Dr. Elombi also emphasized the crucial role of African media in raising awareness about the opportunities offered by Intra-African trade and bringing citizens closer to the continent’s economic integration agenda.

A platform transforming African economies

Since its launch, the IATF has established itself as Africa’s largest trade and investment platform. The first four editions generated more than $167 billion in trade and investment deals.

According to Dr. Elombi, beyond the numbers, the event transforms entrepreneurial journeys and strengthens Africa’s economic image globally. He cited the example of a young Nigerian entrepreneur discovered at a previous edition whose company now develops agricultural drones used internationally.

“This fair does not only change companies. It changes lives and communities.”

Olusegun Obasanjo: IATF serving Agenda 2063

Chairman of the IATF Advisory Council and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo stressed that the initiative aligns with the transformation vision promoted by the African Union.

According to him, the trade fair is a concrete instrument to advance the ambitions of Agenda 2063, which seeks to build “the Africa we want.”

He also highlighted the historical significance of Lagos, recalling that the city hosted the adoption of the Lagos Plan of Action in 1980—an ambitious blueprint aimed at promoting industrialization and economic self-reliance across Africa.

Optimistic about the upcoming edition, H.E Obasanjo said the 2027 fair could surpass all previous editions in terms of economic impact.

AfCFTA counting on Lagos to accelerate integration

Speaking on behalf of H.E Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, advisor Cynthia Gnassingbé Essonam praised Nigeria’s central role in implementing Africa’s single market.

According to her, IATF 2027 should expand participation by African businesses, strengthen connections between continental markets, and catalyze new trade and investment partnerships.

She stressed that the success of the AfCFTA will ultimately be measured by the ability of African companies to trade more with one another and create jobs across the continent.

H.E Jumoke Oduwole: Nigeria determined to deliver a historic edition

Representing Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment H.E Jumoke Oduwole reaffirmed Nigeria’s full commitment to organizing a landmark edition of the fair. She revealed that Nigeria’s bid to host the event was approved by the President in less than 24 hours after it was presented in 2024.

The minister also highlighted several initiatives aimed at strengthening African economic integration, including the creation of an AfCFTA air cargo corridor to facilitate exports to East Africa, pilot projects supporting digital trade, and enhanced customs cooperation to streamline cross-border commerce.

She announced that CANEX Weekend 2026 will be held in November 2026, focusing on the development of Africa’s creative economy, driven in part by the global rise of Nollywood and Afrobeats.

Lagos, a future hub for African trade

With the strong enthusiasm expressed by Nigerian authorities and pan-African institutions, the 2027 edition of the IATF is expected to become a pivotal moment for Africa’s economic integration.

The objective is clear, Dr. Elombi said: to transform the trade fair into a powerful engine for wealth creation, regional value chains, and employment opportunities for Africans.