Nigeria: Govt Acquires 10 Percent of Dangote Cement Subsidiary in Senegal

Dangote Cement, a leading manufacturer of cement products in Africa, has sold a 10% stake in its local subsidiary to the Senegalese government, according to official statements.

The transaction is expected to bolster the government's efforts in promoting local industry and ensuring a more equitable distribution of economic benefits.

Reports said the Senegalese government has not yet specified how the acquired stake will be utilized, but it is anticipated that the investment will contribute to the development of infrastructure and support local employment.

Another report said the acquisition occurs as the company faces a 21.4% revenue decline in 2025 due to lower sales volumes and market challenges.

The move reduces the group's direct stake from 99.99 per cent to 89.99 per cent, making the government a minority shareholder in one of Senegal's most strategic industrial assets.

The acquisition comes at a challenging time for the subsidiary.

Revenues fell sharply from NGN192.2 billion (US$138.6 million) in 2024 to NGN151 billion in 2025, representing a 21.4 per cent contraction.

The decline was largely driven by a 19.8 per cent drop in sales volumes, which totaled 1.2 million tonnes for the year, highlighting softer market conditions and operational pressures at the Dakar-based plant.

The government's involvement is aimed at increasing participation in strategic sectors and ensuring a say in production and pricing policies.

Regional officials confirmed that the sale is part of a broader partnership between Dangote Cement and the Senegalese government aimed at fostering economic growth and development.

Report added that the transaction was 'amicable' and reflects the company's commitment to local communities and the national economy.

Further details regarding the financial terms of the deal and the specific projects that will benefit from the investment are expected to be disclosed in the coming days.

The government stated in a communiqué that the acquisition is in line with its policy of promoting local participation in key sectors of the economy.

Dangote Cement, owned by the Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote, has been a significant player in the African cement market.

The company's expansion into Senegal has been part of its broader strategy to establish a strong presence across the continent.