Nigeria: Legendary Ahmed Musa Wins Kano Derby for Pillars

Former Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa's second half ferocious strike from the edge of the box made the difference as Kano Pillars edged city rivals Barau FC 1-0 in the well-attended Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 29 fixture on Sunday at the iconic Sani Abacha Stadium Kano.

The high-stakes rivalry between the historic Pillars and the debutants produced fireworks that will linger in the memories of Kano football fans for a long time.

In the end, Pillars extracted their pound of flesh from Barau FC who had beaten them 2-1 in the reverse fixture last year.

Although there was nothing to separate the two gladiators in the first 45 minutes, on resumption, Pillars piled more pressure on the visitors till their most influential player and General Manager, Ahmed Musa, broke the deadlock in the 57th minute to send the home fans into wild celebrations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Barau FC who refused to back down continued to probe for an equaliser which didn't come till the blast of the referee's final whistle.

The hard-fought victory also eased Pillars' relegation worries as they are now 15th on the log with 35 points, while Barau remain in 12th place with 37 points.

Meanwhile, it rained goals in Enugu where title contenders Rangers International walloped depending champions Remo Stars 4-1.

Kenneth Igboke scored a brace while Chidozie Iwundu and Wisdom Ebirim netted a goal each in the annihilation of the "Sky Blue" boys.

It was also a case of goals galore in Jos and Port-Harcourt where Plateau United and Rivers United recorded 3-1 victories over Niger Tornadoes and Bendel Insurance respectively.

Elsewhere, Chukwuemeka Obioma scored a brace as Abia Warriors defeated 3SC 2-0 in Umuahia, Bright Amadi's goal secured victory for Nasarawa United against Ikorodu City in Lafia, while Uchechukwu Onuoha's 45th minute goal was enough for Kun Khalifat to beat Bayelsa United 1-0.

At the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina United suffered a shocking 1-2 defeat to struggling Kwara United as Warri Wolves edged relegation-threatened Enyimba FC 2-1.

Following the conclusion of week 29 matches, Rivers United are still top of the table with 52 points while Rangers and Nasarawa United occupy second and third position with 50 and 47 points respectively.