Nigeria: 250 Table Tennis Players to Compete in Osun Tourney

Over 250 table tennis players are gearing up to compete at the 6th Michael and Felicia Alabi memorial table tennis tournament billed to hold from April 12 to April 17, 2026, in Osun.

The tournament supported by the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation and the Osun State Table Tennis Association is organised in honour of the late Michael and Felicia Alabi.

According to the statement by the organisers, this year's edition promises to be the grandest opening door for more than 250 players from all 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It added that young prospects, seasoned professionals, veterans, para-athletes, and deaf athletes will compete side by side, underscoring the tournament's unwavering commitment to unity and equal opportunity.

It stressed that categories span from U-15 singles to veteran, para, and deaf divisions, ensuring that every athlete has a stage to showcase their skill and determination.

"Beyond the competition, the tournament is expected to draw coaches, scouts, administrators, and enthusiasts from across the country, reinforcing its reputation as a pipeline for Nigerian table tennis talent.

"For six days, Otan Ayegbaju will not only elevate its sporting profile but also experience a surge in local economic activity, with hotels, businesses, and transport services preparing to welcome guests for this week-long spectacle.

"Most importantly, the youth of the host community will witness firsthand the intensity of high-level competition -- an experience that could ignite dreams and inspire the next generation of champions," the statement reads.