Africa: Nigeria's Women's 4x400m Team Qualifies for World Relays

Nigeria's women's 4x400 relay team has qualified for this year's World Relays Championship coming up in May 2026 in Botswana.

This follows the climax of a 3-day MTN CHAMPS Athletics Classics held inside the UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar from 5 - 7 March 2026.

The Nigeria's female quartet team was led by veteran athlete Patience Okon-George.

Other promising star athletes Anita Enaruna, Treasure Okereke, and Jecinter Lawrence completed the line up.

The quartet achieved a solid 3:31.14, moving up to 21st in the World Rankings and displacing Mexico to secure their spot in this year's World Relays.

It will be hosted on African soil for the first time.

Team Ethiopia finished second with a time of 3:38.31, while Team Nigeria B placed third with a time of 3:40.50. It was also the second time for a Nigerian team to qualify for the World Relays at an MTN CHAMPS competition, following the mixed 4x100m quartet's achievement at last year's MTN CHAMPS Continental Relays in Lagos.

However, the men's 4x400m team narrowly missed qualification, clocking 3:04.59, just under two seconds short of the required mark.

Team Nigeria B finished second in 3:11.78, while Team Ethiopia placed third in 3:21.44.

In the Junior Men's 4x100m relay, Team MTN B emerged victorious with a time of 43.32, ahead of Team MTN A, who clocked 43.62.