Nigeria: Court Reschedules Trial of Man Accused of Calling for Coup On Social Media

The judge rescheduled the trial based on the prosecution lawyer's request.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed 18 May for the trial of a man, Innocent Chukwuma, who allegedly used his social media handle to call for the military overthrow of the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

Trial judge, Joyce Abdulmalik, rescheduled the case on Monday, after prosecutor David Kaswe requested more time to study the file.

Mr Kaswe told the court he had just been briefed about the matter after the State Security Service (SSS) transferred the case file to his office.

The judge then adjourned the matter until 18 and 19 May for trial.

Mr Chukwuma was recently arraigned before the court, following his alleged inciting post.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SSS operatives reportedly trailed him to Oyigbo, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he was arrested.

In the case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/610/2025, titled Federal Republic of Nigeria vs. Innocent Chukwuemeka Onukwume, the prosecution alleged that the defendant shared a post through his X handle, @TheAgroman, stating that a coup was needed in Nigeria and calling on the military to "suspend the Nigerian government."

"A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian Government, and join the AES. "That is all we need now," his post further stated.

The case is one of many instances where Nigerians have faced prosecution, arrest and long detention for social media posts against the government, top officials or their relations.

Security agencies have targeted individuals for their emotional outbursts on social media.

In 2025, the police charged Olamide Thomas, a nurse and activist, with cyberbullying for her social media comments cursing President Bola Tinubu, his son Seyi Tinubu, and the children of two top police officers.

The police arrested Ms Thomas in Somolu, Lagos State on Friday, 13 December 2024 over allegations of cursing and wishing death upon Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Tinubu, as well as the children of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and those of Police Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi.

She live-streamed the video on her Facebook page on 20 October, shortly after she was reportedly brutalised by police officers during the #EndSARS memorial procession at the Lekki Tollgate.

A day after her arrest, the police flew her to Abuja for further interrogation by the National Cyber-Crime Centre (NCCC) of the Nigerian police and subsequent prosecution.

The police subsequently charged her with three counts of cyberbullying.

In 2019, prominent activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, faced prolonged detention and prosecution at the Federal High Court in Abuja for calling for a "Revolution Now" protest.

Reminiscent of Mr Chukwuma's case, the SSS accused Mr Sowore of plotting President Muhammadu Buhari's overthrow by calling for the Revolution Now protest. President Tinubu's new administration withdrew the case from court in 2023.