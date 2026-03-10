Nigeria: Alleged Terrorism Financing - Prosecution Stalls Malami, Son's Trial Again

The terrorism trial of Mr Malami and his son stalled on Tuesday for the second time in the last six days.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the terrorism financing and illegal possession of firearms trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and his son, Abdulaziz, until 15 and 16 April.

The trial stalled for the second time in the last six days because the prosecution team asked for another adjournment on Tuesday due to a change of lawyer.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The defendants were present in court when the matter came up on Tuesday before trial judge Joyce Abdulmalik.

At the proceedings, Akinlolu Kehinde, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who appeared for the prosecution, informed the court that the case was scheduled for hearing.

However, Mr Kehinde told the court that he had only received instructions to take over the prosecution of the case on Monday and therefore required time to confer with prosecution witnesses.

"I got the instruction to take over the prosecution of the case on Monday and so I need time to interface with the witnesses.

"I most humbly ask for another date," he said.

Defence lawyer Shuaibu Arua, also a SAN, did not oppose the application for adjournment.

In her ruling, Ms Abdulmalik granted the request and adjourned the matter until 15 and 16 April for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Security Service (SSS) filed the charges against the defendants in January.

However, the case has not progressed to trial since the defendants were arraigned before the judge on 3 February. The court granted the defendants bail on 27 February.

On 4 March, the trial stalled after Rotimi Oyedepo, the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF), who appeared for the prosecution, informed the judge that his office had only recently received the case file from the SSS.

Mr Oyedepo sought an adjournment to familiarise himself with the case.

Granting the request, Judge Abdulmalik adjourned the matter until 10 March for trial and for the prosecution to formally open its case.

Charges

The SSS arraigned Mr Malami (SAN) and his son before the judge on 3 February on six terrorism-related charges.

In the charges, the federal government alleged that Mr Malami, sometime in November 2022, knowingly abetted terrorism financing by allegedly refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to his office while he served as Attorney General of the Federation.

The offence is said to be contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In another count, the prosecution alleged that Mr Malami and his son engaged in conduct preparatory to an act of terrorism by possessing, without licence, a Sturm Magnum firearm, 16 live cartridges, and 27 expended cartridges at their residence in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, in December 2025.

The defendants were also accused of unlawful possession of the firearm and ammunition, offences punishable under relevant provisions of the Firearms Act.

At their first appearance on 3 February, both defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts. The defence applied for bail, but Judge Abdulmalik directed that formal written applications be filed.

On 27 February, she granted Mr Malami and his son bail of N200 million each, with conditions including surrender of travel documents and provision of sureties with verifiable property.

Separate money laundering case

The defendants are also facing a separate money laundering case before the same court. The father and son are standing trial for money laundering along with Mr Malami's wife, Asabe Bashir.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the trio on 16 money laundering charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges allege that between 2015 and 2025, the defendants conspired to conceal, disguise and retain proceeds of unlawful activity worth about N8.7bn through multiple bank accounts, corporate entities and high value property acquisitions.

The case was first brought before Judge Emeka Nwite on 30 December last year. The judge remanded the three of them in custody and admitted them to bail of N500 million each with two sureties.

After the court resumed from the Christmas break, the file was returned to Chief Judge John Tsoho for re-assignment to another judge.

The case was re-assigned to Judge Obiora Egwuatu, who announced his withdrawal from the case on personal grounds during its first hearing before him.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The chief judge then re-assigned the matter to Judge Abdulmalik, the same judge handling the terrorism financing case against Mr Malami and his son.

On 27 February, the prosecutor, Jibrin Okutepa, a SAN, applied to correct clerical errors in two of the counts, reducing figures from billions to millions. Mr Malami and his co-defendants pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Judge Abdulmalik ordered the three back to custody while fresh bail applications were filed, and adjourned the matter for commencement of trial and hearing of bail applications.

The EFCC alleged in the case that Mr Malami and family members used a complex network of companies and bank accounts to launder alleged proceeds of unlawful activity, including concealing funds in corporate accounts, retaining cash as loan collateral, and acquiring high value properties in Abuja, Kano and other locations.

Mr Malami is also facing separate asset forfeiture proceedings involving properties in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and his home state of Kebbi, worth nearly N213 billion, at stake.