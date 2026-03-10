Nigeria: Olu of Warri Meets King Charles III At Commonwealth Day Service in London (Photos)

He joined global leaders and dignitaries from across the 56-member Commonwealth at the event.

It was a fusion of royalty: the King of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms, Charles III, and the Olu of Warri, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, met at the 2026 Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration.

While several prominent Nigerian traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba of Benin, and Sultan of Sokoto, met with the then-Prince Charles during his visit to Nigeria in November 2018, His Majesty Atuwatse III, who was not enthroned at the time, appears to be the first traditional ruler to be hosted by King Charles in the UK.

Born 41 years ago, the Atuwatse III is one of the youngest to ascend the Warri throne.

It is not the first time he has met the British royal family.

In 2023, shortly after both their enthronements, Ogiame Atuwatse III and Olori Atuwatse participated in the 2023 Service of Celebration of the Commonwealth Day in London, which was the first meeting held under the leadership of King Charles III following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Commonwealth Day 2026

Held on Monday at Westminster Abbey, the 2026 Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration brought together over 2,000 attendees, including Queen Camilla, Ivie Atuwatse III, the Queen of the Warri Kingdom, and the Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey.

Themed 'Unlocking Opportunities Together for a Prosperous Commonwealth', the inter-faith, multi-cultural event featured flags from 56 nations, performances, and reflections on unity and sustainability.

The Niger Delta traditional ruler said that his attendance reflects the Warri Kingdom's continued engagement with global institutions and its commitment to strengthening Africa's voice within the Commonwealth community.

In a statement on his Instagram page, Ogiame Atuwatse III explained that his invitation was at the instance of Honourable Botchwey, the Commonwealth Secretary General, who recently visited the Warri Kingdom.

"Observed annually, Commonwealth Day brings together representatives from the 56 member states of the Commonwealth to celebrate the Commonwealth community and reaffirm commitment to cooperation, cultural understanding, and sustainable development.

"Following the service, their Majesties afterwards attended the Commonwealth Day Reception, where His Majesty King Charles III graciously hosted them at St. James's Palace," the statement reads.

After the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration, the Olu of Warri and his Olori attended a dinner at St James's Palace, hosted by His Majesty King Charles III, who is also the Head of the Commonwealth.

The dinner gathering brought together leaders and distinguished representatives from across the Commonwealth and the wider international community for an evening of conversation and fellowship.

"During the reception, Their Majesties were pleased to meet His Majesty King Charles III, reflecting the spirit of goodwill and engagement that continues to define relationships among the nations of the Commonwealth," the statement adds.

Atuwatse III

On 21 August 2021, Tsola Emiko, at 37, was crowned Ogiame Atuwatse III, the 21st Olu of Warri.

A descendant of the Olu Ginuwa ruling house, the monarch is a graduate of Case Western Reserve University and an entrepreneur.

He stated that his focus is on modernising the kingdom, economic development, and empowering youth and women.