Liberia: Lofa Farmers Call for Major Agriculture Investment

Farmers in Lofa County are calling for massive national investment in Liberia's agricultural sector, warning that without stronger financial commitment from the government, the country will continue to struggle with food insecurity and heavy reliance on imported food.

More than 10,000 farmers, organized under the United Farmers Association of Georgia and Salayea District, say Liberia has the land, climate, and workforce needed to become food self-sufficient, but inadequate funding remains a major obstacle to expanding production.

Speaking in an interview on the Agro Liberia and You radio program on Radio Bushrod, James Galakpai, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the Liberia Feed Yourself Agriculture Initiative (LIFAI) Inc., said farmers across the county are ready to significantly increase food production if they receive the necessary support.

"We are ready to produce food for Liberia," Galakpai said. "But agriculture requires serious investment. Without adequate funding, farmers cannot reach their full potential."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Push for a Stronger Agriculture Budget

At the center of the farmers' demand is a call for the government to dramatically increase Liberia's agriculture budget from approximately $13 million to at least $100 million.

Galakpai explained that agriculture is a capital-intensive sector that requires substantial financial resources for land preparation, labor, equipment, and inputs such as seeds and fertilizers.

"Agriculture is capital intensive," he emphasized. "Before you prepare the land, you need money. Before you hire workers, you need money. Without proper funding, the sector cannot grow."

According to him, expanding the national agriculture budget would empower the Ministry of Agriculture to provide critical support services to farmers across Liberia, including extension services, improved seeds, and mechanized farming equipment.

Galakpai also expressed hope that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., who previously served as Liberia's Minister of Agriculture, understands the challenges facing farmers and will prioritize the sector.

"With a president who comes from an agricultural background, we believe the challenges farmers face are well understood," he said.

Engagement with National Leaders

As part of their advocacy campaign, farmers in Lofa have begun engaging national leaders and development partners to draw attention to the urgent need for stronger investment in agriculture.

Galakpai disclosed that several prominent national figures were invited to attend the farmers' recent gathering in Lofa County, including businessman Alexander B. Cummings and lawmaker Musa Hassan Bility, along with representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and other stakeholders.

The gathering provided a platform for farmers to present their concerns and push for policy changes that would strengthen agricultural productivity nationwide.

"This gathering is part of our continuous engagement with national leaders," Galakpai said. "Advocacy is a gradual process, but we are determined to keep pushing for the support farmers need."

Reviving Lofa's Breadbasket Status

Historically, Lofa County was considered Liberia's agricultural hub, producing large quantities of rice and other crops during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

Galakpai believes the county still possesses the natural advantages needed to reclaim that legacy.

"We have fertile soil, vast farmland, and a favorable climate," he said. "These conditions make Lofa one of the best places for agricultural production in Liberia."

He added that with adequate investment and modern farming tools, farmers could significantly increase food production and reduce the country's reliance on imported food.

Mechanization to Boost Production

Farmers are also calling for greater access to modern agricultural machinery such as tractors, power tillers, and land-clearing equipment.

Galakpai said mechanization would allow farmers to cultivate larger areas of land and increase productivity.

"With machines, farmers can clear over 100 or even 200 hectares of land for rice and vegetable production," he explained.

Such improvements, he noted, would boost efficiency across the agricultural value chain and help modernize Liberia's farming sector.

Agriculture as a Pathway to Jobs

Beyond food production, the farmers believe agriculture could become a powerful driver of employment for Liberia's growing youth population.

According to Galakpai, expanding the sector could create thousands of jobs in farming, food processing, transportation, and agricultural services.

"Farmers can create opportunities for young people," he said. "If agriculture grows, it will reduce unemployment and strengthen our national economy."

Supporting Rural Communities

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Through the Liberia Feed Yourself Agriculture Initiative, Galakpai said the organization is also investing in the development of rural communities.

He revealed that 137 children from underprivileged farming families in Lofa County are currently benefiting from scholarship opportunities supported by the initiative.

"We believe that empowering farming communities must also include supporting the education of their children," he said.

Toward Food Self-Sufficiency

For the farmers of Lofa County, the long-term goal is to help Liberia achieve food self-sufficiency.

Galakpai stressed that many food products currently imported into the country could be produced locally if farmers receive adequate support.

"We have the land, the soil, and the climate," he said. "Liberia has everything it needs to grow its own food."

As farmers continue their advocacy efforts, they remain hopeful that the government and national leaders will respond with stronger investments that can transform Liberia's agricultural sector.

"If agriculture receives the right support," Galakpai said, "Liberia will be able to grow what it eats and eat what it grows."