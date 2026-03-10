Gambia: Govt Records D1.68bn Surplus As Revenue Outperforms Budget Target

The government recorded a budget surplus of D1.68 billion dalasis at the end of the 2025 fiscal year after revenue collection exceeded the annual target, according to a statement presented to members of the National Assembly by the Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita.

Delivering the statement on the monitoring and implementation of the 2025 national budget, the minister explained how the government local fund approved under the 2025 appropriation Act was raised, managed and executed throughout the fiscal year.

According to the statement, total revenue for 2025 reached D33 billion dalasis compared to D25.85 billion dalasis in 2024. This represents a 28 percent increase year on year and fulfills 103 percent of the approved annual budget target of D32.1 billion dalasis.

The growth in revenue was mainly driven by increases in both tax and non-tax revenues, as well as higher than projected budget support.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

On the expenditure side, total government spending and net lending amounted to D31.36 billion dalasis compared to the approved annual budget of D32.3 billion dalasis, representing a budget execution rate of 97 percent by the end of the year.

The minister said the main drivers of government expenditure were personnel emoluments, subsidies and transfers to public institutions, and domestic debt interest payments. Personnel emoluments grew by 35 percent, subsidies and transfers increased by 36 percent, while domestic debt interest recorded a 33 percent increase.

Despite these spending pressures, he said the government ended the year with a surplus. The approved budget had projected a deficit of 198 million dalasis, but stronger revenue performance resulted in a surplus of 1.68 billion dalasis.

"Domestic revenue also showed significant growth during the year. It increased by 23 percent to reach D28.62 billion dalasis compared to D23.27 billion dalasis in 2024."

However, he noted that domestic revenue fell slightly below the approved target of D29.09 billion dalasis by about two percent due to lower than expected non-tax revenue collections.

He added tax revenue remained the largest contributor to government income. It reached D23.97 billion dalasis in 2025, surpassing the budget target of D21.13 billion dalasis by 13 percent and growing by 22 percent compared to the previous year.

He stated both direct and indirect taxes recorded growth. Direct taxes increased by 24 percent to reach D7.49 billion dalasis, driven mainly by corporate income tax and personal income tax which rose by 23 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Indirect taxes stood at D16.47 billion dalasis compared to D13.65 billion dalasis in 2024, representing a 21 percent increase. The improvement was supported by stronger collections from value added tax, excise duties and import duties on both oil and non-oil products.

Non-tax revenue collections also rose significantly, reaching D4.65 billion dalasis compared to D2.99 billion dalasis in the previous year, representing a 60 percent increase. However, the figure still fell short of the approved target of D7.96 billion dalasis."

The minister said the surplus was largely supported by 45 million dollars in budget support from the World Bank, which helped strengthen the government's fiscal position and support economic reforms and public service delivery.