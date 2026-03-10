Nigerian Government Launches Food, Nutrition Support for Vulnerable Households in Plateau

The federal government has launched a food and nutrition assistance programme in Plateau State to support vulnerable households facing rising food insecurity.

The federal government on Monday launched a food and nutrition support programme for vulnerable households in Plateau State as part of efforts to cushion the effects of economic hardship and rising food insecurity.

The programme was flagged off at the new Government House in Little Rayfield, Jos, according to a statement issued by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Plateau State Governor, Gyang Bere.

Mr Bere said the distribution exercise was carried out by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction in collaboration with the Plateau State Government, with beneficiaries drawn from the state's 17 local government areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, were present at the ceremony to launch the intervention.

Speaking at the event, Mr Mutfwang commended President Bola Tinubu for prioritising the welfare of vulnerable Nigerians, noting that the intervention was designed to provide temporary relief while broader economic reforms take effect.

"Many of the economic reforms introduced by Mr President are well-intentioned and, by the grace of God, they will yield the desired fruits. But in the meantime, Mr. President recognises the need to ensure that while people are waiting for the bigger results, they do not go hungry," the governor said.

He described the programme as a short-term response to current economic pressures, while the government pursues longer-term measures to strengthen food security.

"All mothers know that when they are cooking food, and the children become hungry before the meal is ready, they look for something for the children to chew first before the main food is served. That is exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done through this intervention," he said.

Mr Mutfwang added that his administration was also implementing measures to improve agricultural productivity and empower farmers across the state.

"Beyond these interventions, we must help our people learn how to fish and not just give them fish to eat. That is why this season we are procuring an unprecedented number of trucks of fertiliser which will be provided at subsidised rates to farmers across all local government areas," he said.

In his remarks, the APC National Chairperson, Mr Yilwatda, said the programme was initiated during his tenure as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

"Today, I am one of the most fulfilled persons because this project was my baby. I secured the funding for it as a special intervention programme approved by Mr. President to support vulnerable and malnourished communities," he said.

Mr Yilwatda commended the ministry's current leadership for continuing the programme as originally designed.

"The person who succeeded me ensured that the programme was implemented exactly as it was designed. Nothing was reversed," he said.

He also highlighted the federal government's social protection efforts under President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

"Social protection is one of the key pillars of this administration. Over seven million households have received support, impacting about thirty-five million Nigerians," he said.

The APC chairperson also called on political supporters in Plateau State to set aside their differences and work together for the state's development.

"If you have any grievances against the Governor because of me, please drop them. That is in the past. The future is more important than the past, and we will work together in the interest of Plateau State," he said.

Mr Yilwatda further disclosed that discussions were ongoing with the federal government on plans to dualise key highways linking Akwanga, Jos, Bauchi and Gombe.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Mr Doro, said the intervention formed part of the federal government's broader strategy to reduce poverty and support vulnerable populations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nutrition Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Returning home in my capacity as a minister to deliver this intervention is both a professional responsibility and a deeply personal one. Plateau is not just my home; it is part of the story that shaped who I am," he said.

Mr Doro explained that the food and nutrition programme was aimed at addressing vulnerability while creating pathways for long-term economic opportunities.

"This intervention is not just about food on the table today. It is about restoring dignity, rebuilding livelihoods, and ensuring that vulnerable Nigerians can move from humanitarian assistance to lasting economic opportunity," he said.

He added that beneficiaries of the programme would be integrated into the National Social Register to enable them to access additional federal government social protection programmes.

According to the organisers, the distribution targets vulnerable groups, including widows, elderly persons, persons living with disabilities and communities affected by food insecurity across Plateau communities.