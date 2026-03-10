Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Ahmed Musa Fires Pillars to Victory As Rangers Record Big Win

Musa struck in the 57th minute to hand Pillars a narrow 1-0 win over Barau FC in a fiercely contested local derby

Former Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa delivered when it mattered most for Kano Pillars, scoring the decisive goal that secured a crucial victory as another action-packed matchday in the Nigeria Premier Football League wrapped up with dramatic results across the country.

Musa struck in the 57th minute to hand Pillars a narrow 1-0 win over Barau FC in a fiercely contested local derby. The veteran forward's composed finish proved enough to separate both sides and deliver three valuable points for the Sai Masu Gida in front of their home supporters.

The goal underlined Musa's continued influence in the league and lifted Pillars further away from the bottom half of the table as the race for positions intensifies.

While Musa grabbed the headlines in Kano, defending champions Rangers International produced one of the standout performances of the weekend with a dominant victory over fading champions Remo Stars.

Rangers dismantle Remo Stars

In what turned out to be the most entertaining fixture of the round, Rangers defeated Remo Stars 4-1 in a thrilling encounter.

Kenneth Igboke opened the scoring as early as the fourth minute before Chidozie Iwundu doubled the advantage four minutes later to give the hosts a dream start. Remo Stars briefly responded through Franck Kingue, who pulled one back in stoppage time of the first half.

However, Rangers regained control after the break as Wisdom Ebirim extended their lead in the 62nd minute. Igboke then completed his brace deep into added time to seal an emphatic win that kept the Flying Antelopes firmly among the league's frontrunners.

Rivers United maintain pressure

Elsewhere, Rivers United continued their impressive campaign with a solid 3-1 victory over Bendel Insurance.

The Pride of Rivers showed their attacking strength and composure to overcome a stubborn Insurance side. The result further strengthened their push at the summit of the NPFL standings as the title race gathers momentum.

Abia Warriors cruise past 3SC

Abia Warriors also enjoyed a productive outing after defeating Shooting Stars Sports Club 2-0.

Emeka Obioma was the difference between both teams, scoring in the 18th minute before doubling the advantage shortly after halftime in the 55th minute. The brace secured a comfortable win for the hosts and boosted their hopes of finishing strongly this season.

Plateau United dominate Tornadoes

In Jos, Plateau United returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-0 victory against Niger Tornadoes.

Temitope Vincent opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Isaiah Sunday added a second in the 38th minute to give the hosts full control at halftime. Nenrot Silas completed the scoring deep into stoppage time to round off a convincing performance.

Nasarawa edge tight contest

Nasarawa United secured a narrow but valuable 1-0 victory over Ikorodu City in Lafia.

Uchechukwu Onuoha struck just before halftime in the 45th minute, and the Solid Miners held on after the break to claim all three points in a closely fought encounter.

Kwara United claim away win

In Katsina, Kwara United demonstrated resilience by coming from behind to defeat Katsina United 2-1.

The visitors overturned the early setback with a spirited display that earned them an important away victory and lifted them higher on the league log.

NPFL table picture

After the latest round of fixtures, Rivers United lead the NPFL standings with 52 points from 27 matches. Rangers International follow closely with 50 points, though they have played two more games.

Nasarawa United sit third with 47 points, while Abia Warriors occupy fourth place with 46 points. Ikorodu City round out the top five on 45 points.

Further down the table, Bendel Insurance, Shooting Stars and El-Kanemi Warriors remain locked in the mid-table battle, while Kano Pillars' victory helped them move to 15th place with 35 points.

At the bottom, Remo Stars continue to struggle, remaining 20th with 30 points after 29 matches, highlighting the increasing pressure as the season approaches its decisive stages.