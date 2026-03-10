Liberia: CDC-COP Chairman Warns Against 'Stolen Elections' in 2029

Political tensions between Liberia's ruling Unity Party (UP) and the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) are showing signs of intensifying as the country looks ahead to the 2029 general elections, with senior figures from the opposition bloc issuing stern warnings about the protection of electoral integrity. The latest remarks came from Foday N. Massaquoi, Chairman of the Council of Patriots (COP)--a grassroots mobilization arm associated with the CDC.

Massaquoi, addressing a gathering over the weekend, accused the ruling establishment of harboring intentions to manipulate future elections to remain in power.

He warned that any effort to undermine the credibility of the 2029 elections could pose serious risks to the country's peace and democratic stability. "Unity Party has held power for 18 years in this country. The CDC governed for only six years, and we peacefully transferred power," Massaquoi said, alleging that, "Their plan to steal the elections in 2029 will be a declaration of war supported by President Boakai, and we do not want war."

His comments come amid growing political maneuvering among Liberia's major parties as early positioning for the next electoral cycle gradually begins.

Rivalry Rooted in Recent Political History

Politics in Liberia has drastically evolved, especially since the end of the devastating war that claimed nearly three hundred thousand lives and destroyed hundreds of millions of dollar's worth of property. Since democracy returned to the country in 2005, the rivalry has intensified between the Congress for Democratic Change of former President George Weah, a global soccer legend, and the Unity Party of former Vice President and now President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

The rivalry between the UP and the CDC has significantly shaped Liberia's modern political scene. The CDC led Liberia from 2018 to 2024 under former President George Weah before losing the 2023 election to Joseph Nyuma Boakai, the standard-bearer of the Unity Party. Before 2017, the UP had ruled Liberia for 12 years--starting in 2005 when Ellen Johnson Sirleaf served two consecutive six-year terms. Boakai was her Vice President, though she did not support him in 2017 against Weah.

Boakai's victory in 2017 returned the Unity Party to power after several years in opposition and marked a significant political shift in the country. The transfer of power following the 2023 election was widely praised by regional and international observers as a sign of Liberia's democratic maturity.

After the National Elections Commission declared Boakai the winner, Weah publicly conceded defeat and committed to a peaceful transition--an act many analysts described as a milestone for democratic governance in a nation still rebuilding from years of civil conflict.

Despite the peaceful handover, tensions between the two political camps have remained evident. Since taking office, the Unity Party-led administration has faced frequent criticism from CDC figures who argue that the government has failed to adequately address economic hardships, unemployment, and governance issues. Some CDC supporters also claim the administration has tried to sideline opposition voices in national decision-making.

Supporters of the ruling party, however, often dismiss those accusations as political rhetoric intended to reposition the CDC ahead of future elections.

Warning Against Electoral Manipulation

In his statement, Massaquoi insisted that the opposition coalition remains committed to democratic processes but warned that any attempt to manipulate the outcome of elections would meet resistance. "When they lose in 2029, they must leave peacefully or they'll be removed dangerously," he said, a remark that has drawn mixed reactions.

Many who followed Massaquoi's warning on Facebook say such rhetoric reflects lingering political tensions that followed the closely contested 2023 elections, which were widely viewed as a critical test of Liberia's democratic resilience.

Calls for Responsible Political Discourse

Many following political discourses are urging leaders from all sides to exercise restraint in their public statements, warning that inflammatory language could deepen political polarization and heighten tensions among supporters.

Amb Sidiki L. Kamara noted in his comment beneath the uploaded video recording of Massaquoi that it is not a good thing for the CDC to raise alarm about attempts to steal the election from them when there is no evidence to show." Why do you always love false alarms? You need to stop this," Kamara admonished.

Liberia's political stability, many have noted, remains closely tied to public confidence in democratic institutions--particularly the National Elections Commission. "The country has come a long way in protecting peace and democracy," one governance and political commentator who preferred anonymity said, adding that "Political leaders must be mindful of their words because such statements can easily be interpreted in ways that heighten tensions among supporters."

Meanwhile, officials of the Unity Party, although contacted, have not formally responded to Massaquoi's remarks. However, members of the ruling establishment have repeatedly stated that the government remains committed to upholding democratic principles and ensuring that future elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner.