Africa: Liberia Showcases Youth Employment Gains At Africa Jobs Forum in Nairobi

- Liberia joined policymakers, development partners and youth leaders from across Africa at the Jobs for Youth in Africa Community of Practice (COP) 2026 in Nairobi, where the country highlighted its progress in youth employment while calling for stronger continental partnerships to expand opportunities for young people.

The high-level forum, organized by the World Bank in collaboration with Kenya's State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, convened representatives from multiple African countries to explore strategies for job creation, youth empowerment and the changing dynamics of work in an increasingly digital economy.

Representing Liberia at the gathering, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Alphonso Belleh, who led the national delegation, underscored the achievements of the Recovery of Economic Activity for Liberian Informal Sector Employment (REALISE) project.

According to Belleh, the initiative generated more than 30,000 direct jobs in 2025, providing a significant boost to youth employment across Liberia.

He described the program as a critical intervention aimed at unlocking the potential of Liberia's young workforce through focused investments in entrepreneurship and skills development.

During the discussions, Liberia's delegation also unveiled plans for a new initiative known as the Youth Empowerment Zone -- a digital platform designed to connect young people with job opportunities, training programs and mentorship.

Officials said the platform will help prepare Liberian youth for a rapidly changing labor market increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, digital innovation and emerging technologies.

According to the delegation, the platform will function as an interactive hub where young people can engage with government programs, access career resources and participate in national development initiatives.

The initiative aims to ensure that Liberia's youth population remains competitive as technological advancements continue to redefine global employment patterns.

Throughout the forum, delegates from across the continent exchanged experiences and policy approaches to youth employment.

Countries from Eastern and Southern Africa shared strategies for incorporating digital skills training, artificial intelligence and technological innovation into national job creation frameworks.

In closed-door engagements with ministers and development partners, Liberia also advocated for expanded collaboration with the World Bank to strengthen the country's creative economy.

Deputy Minister Belleh emphasized that the creative industry holds strong potential to generate sustainable employment while promoting Liberia's cultural identity.

He noted that sectors such as music, film, fashion, digital media, and cultural arts can serve as engines for innovation and economic growth.

The conference also provided a platform for Liberia to deepen partnerships with other African countries, including Kenya, Mali, Ghana and Ethiopia, as governments across the continent work collectively to tackle youth unemployment.

During the meeting, the chairmanship of the Jobs for Youth in Africa Community of Practice was formally transferred from Rwanda to Kenya, signaling continued African nations' commitment to collaborating on youth development and employment strategies.

Liberia's delegation expressed gratitude to the World Bank and the REALISE Project team for supporting the country's participation in the forum.

The team also acknowledged Youth and Sports Minister Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah for entrusting them with representing Liberia at the international gathering.

As the conference concluded, Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to expanding opportunities for young people and ensuring that youth remain central to the nation's development agenda.

Officials emphasized that empowering young people is essential to national progress, noting that Africa's youth are not only the workforce of today but also the innovators and leaders who will shape the continent's future.