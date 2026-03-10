- The Banking Institute of Liberia (BIL) has launched its first training cycle for 2026, enrolling more than 100 professionals and students from the public and private sectors in programs aimed at strengthening practical and professional skills for Liberia's job market.

The institute held an orientation session on Friday, March 6, in Monrovia, bringing together newly admitted participants, lecturers, government officials and invited guests ahead of the three-month training program.

During the session, BIL Training Coordinator Ephraim T. Nyumah delivered a presentation outlining the program's structure, expectations and key guidelines for participants.

Building Skills for the Job Market

Speaking in an interview with The Liberian Investigator, BIL Director-General Assistant Professor Richard S. Panton urged participants to take full advantage of the training opportunity, emphasizing the institute's focus on practical professional development.

"Today's orientation was for the Enterprise Program designed to meet the capacity needs of the public," Panton said. "The Banking Institute of Liberia is a joint initiative between the Central Bank of Liberia and the Liberia Bankers Association."

Panton explained that the institute was initially established in 2014 by the Central Bank of Liberia as a pilot training initiative. In 2018, the program was transferred to the Liberia Bankers Association as part of efforts to establish the current Banking Institute of Liberia.

He said the institute began formal training programs in 2021 following the development of training facilities, completion of needs assessments, curriculum design, recruitment of facilitators and the establishment of training schedules.

According to Panton, the institute's core mission is to strengthen professional, administrative and managerial skills within Liberia's banking and financial sector.

Bridging the Skills Gap

Panton noted that many university graduates enter the workforce with strong theoretical knowledge but limited practical skills required in professional environments.

"So this training is intended to build the capacity of young people and give them the skills they need either to start their own businesses or to gain employment with banks and other institutions that require these services," he said.

He added that the current cohort represents the institute's first training intake for 2026.

Panton explained that the Enterprise Program operates as a self-sustaining initiative, with course fees helping to cover operational costs including utilities and facilitation services.

Professional and Business Development Programs

The Banking Institute currently offers two main categories of training: Professional Development Programs and Business Development Programs. Participants receive certificates upon completing their courses.

Programs under the Professional Development category include:

Banking and Finance

Audit and Internal Controls

Procurement and Contract Management

Logistics and Supply Chain Management

Human Resource and Customer Relationship Management

Meanwhile, courses under the Business Development Program include:

Business Accounting and Microfinance Management

Small and Medium Enterprise Development and Management

Office Administration and Business Communication

Institutional Challenges and Opportunities

Panton acknowledged that the institute continues to face financial constraints and is seeking partnerships with local and international institutions to expand its training capacity.

Despite these challenges, he encouraged participants to remain committed throughout the three-month program and apply the skills gained to improve their professional performance and contribute meaningfully to their workplaces.

LWSC Pledges Continued Partnership

Also speaking at the orientation, Habakkuk Jaylah, representing Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation Managing Director Mohammed Ali, congratulated the institute for its contribution to workforce development.

"You know the LWSC, under the leadership of Mr. Ali, is a strong partner to the BIL and we remain supportive and dedicated to this long-lasting partnership," Jaylah said.

He urged participants not to view the program simply as a pathway to earning certificates but as an opportunity to acquire practical skills that can positively impact society.