Liberia: Naymote Seeks Legal Clarity On Peacebuilding Posts At Local Government Ministry

- Naymote Partners for Democratic Development is urging the Liberian government to clarify the legal basis for two senior positions recently announced at the Ministry of Local Government, saying the roles do not appear to be explicitly provided for in the ministry's amended enabling law.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director Eddie D. Jarwolo, the pro-democracy and governance institution raised concerns about the appointments of Deputy Minister for Peacebuilding and Assistant Minister for Peacebuilding, noting what it described as inconsistencies between the Ministry's revised legal framework and the newly announced positions.

Questions Over Legal Basis of New Positions

According to Naymote, the Act establishing the Ministry of Local Government was passed by the Liberian Legislature and signed into law by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. on July 28, 2025. The legislation repealed Chapter 25 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs under Title 12 of the Executive Law of 1972, creating a new institutional structure aimed at strengthening decentralization and local governance across the country.

However, the organization says a review of the amended law does not clearly reference the two peacebuilding positions recently announced within the ministry's leadership structure.

"However, Naymote notes that the appointments of Deputy Minister for Peacebuilding and Assistant Minister for Peacebuilding do not appear to be explicitly provided for within the current provisions of the amended law available to the public. In the interest of transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law, Naymote respectfully calls for clarification regarding the legal basis for these positions," Jarwolo said.

Call for Transparency and Legislative Oversight

Jarwolo stressed that ensuring consistency between enacted legislation and executive appointments is vital to maintaining the integrity of Liberia's governance system.

He noted that if the introduction of the positions was unintentional or based on a separate legal interpretation, the government should clearly communicate the justification to the public to preserve trust in state institutions.

"In light of these observations, Naymote encourages the Government of Liberia to provide further explanation on how these positions were introduced within the Ministry's structure," the statement said.

The organization also called on relevant committees of the Liberian Senate to carefully examine the legality of the positions as part of their oversight and confirmation responsibilities.

Support for Decentralization Agenda

Despite the concerns raised, Naymote urged the national government to continue strengthening the newly created Ministry of Local Government by providing adequate resources to enable it to effectively implement its mandate.

The organization emphasized that the ministry plays a critical role in advancing decentralization, strengthening local governance and implementing county development agendas in a way that is transparent, accessible and responsive to the needs of citizens.

Jarwolo reaffirmed Naymote's commitment to promoting transparency, accountability and the rule of law, stressing that constructive civic engagement remains essential to strengthening Liberia's democratic governance and institutional development.