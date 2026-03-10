Liberia: LBA, Youth and Sports Ministry Lift NPA Pythons' One-Year Suspension - Fine Reduced to $5,000

- The Liberia Basketball Association (LBA), in consultation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has lifted the one-year suspension imposed on NPA Pythons following last season's league finals controversy.

Pythons were suspended in November 2025 for an entire season after refusing to play Game 4 of the 2025 LBA First Division League finals against LPRC Oilers.

The ban affected all players and technical staff and was issued after the team boycotted the game, citing ongoing irregularities in match officiating. As a result of the forfeiture, LPRC Oilers were crowned the 2025 champions.

At a press conference on Nov. 5, 2025, LBA President Abraham B. Samukai announced the suspension after a review found that the team's actions violated the association's regulations and ethics.

However, Deputy Minister for Sports Andy Quamie mentioned over the weekend during the 2026 LBA League Media Day that the decision has now been reversed following discussions between the ministry and the LBA.

According to Quamie, the NPA Sports Association submitted a formal apology letter through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, which led to multiple meetings with LBA officials that ultimately resulted in lifting the suspension.

"Following the apology letter written to the Ministry of Youth and Sports by the NPA Sports Association, we held a series of meetings with the LBA administration regarding the ban," Quamie said. "Today, we can announce that the suspension has been lifted."

Quamie emphasized that while the team's actions should not be encouraged in basketball or sports overall, the financial penalty will serve as a strong warning moving forward.

The original sanctions have now been reduced from a $10,000 fine to $5,000, with the Pythons instructed to pay in installments.

In a related development, LBA National League Chairman James Emmanuel Porter revealed that the association is set to receive $50,000 from the Ministry of Youth and Sports as part of its $97,000 budget allocation for 2026.

Porter stated that the funds will support improvements to basketball facilities and equipment at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Gymnasium.

"We will be submitting our documents to the Ministry of Youth and Sports this coming week as we prepare to receive $50,000 from the ministry as part of our $97,000 budget allocation," Porter said. "The funds will be used to purchase two new rims, a scoreboard, and to renovate the SKD Gymnasium."

The 2026 LBA National League season is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 13, at the SKD Gymnasium in Paynesville.