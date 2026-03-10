Liberia: Grassroots Development, Infrastructure Key to Liberia's Football Future, Intel Sports CEO Says

The chief executive officer of Intel Sports, Besario Boakai, is calling for renewed national investment in grassroots football and sports infrastructure, warning that Liberia risks wasting its vast football talent without stronger institutional support.

Speaking in an interview with reporters, Boakai said Liberia has an abundance of raw football talent but lacks the systems and facilities needed to develop players and build a sustainable sports industry.

"Football can be developed with strong government support and direct intervention," Boakai said. "We already have the talent. What we need now is investment in grassroots programs and infrastructure."

Liberia's football legacy

Football holds a central place in Liberia's national identity.

The country remains the only African nation to have produced a Ballon d'Or winner -- former world footballer of the year George Weah, who captured the award in 1995. His achievement placed Liberia on the global football map and inspired generations of young players.

Despite that legacy, analysts say Liberia's football system has struggled to convert individual brilliance into sustained institutional success.

Regional sports development reports indicate Liberia has fewer than a dozen fully equipped stadiums and training facilities, many of which require rehabilitation. Grassroots programs -- widely considered the foundation of football development -- remain limited and underfunded.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has introduced several reforms in recent years, including youth leagues, coaching education and partnerships with international football institutions.

Boakai said those efforts are important but insufficient without broader national backing.

"The Liberia Football Association is doing its part to help the sector, but more needs to be done," he said. "The LFA cannot do it alone."

Grassroots gap

Across the world, grassroots systems -- including school competitions, community leagues and youth academies -- form the backbone of football development.

Countries such as Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria have built structured youth programs that regularly produce players who move on to European and international leagues.

Senegal's academy system helped develop stars such as Sadio Mané, while Ghana's youth development structure produced players including Michael Essien.

In Liberia, however, many young players continue to develop their skills on community fields and street pitches with limited access to professional coaching, sports medicine or organized scouting networks.

"Grassroots football is the heartbeat of the sport," Boakai said. "If we invest there, the future of Liberian football will automatically improve."

Infrastructure challenges

Limited infrastructure remains one of the biggest barriers to football development in Liberia.

Although the country's main stadium -- the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex -- has undergone renovations in recent years, analysts say Liberia still lacks adequate regional stadiums, training centers and community sports facilities.

Sports development estimates suggest that more than 65% of youth players train on informal or poorly maintained fields, while only a small number of clubs have access to professional-level training facilities.

Community leagues often operate with minimal equipment and logistical support.

Boakai said these challenges limit talent development and weaken the growth of local leagues.

Leveraging international partnerships

Boakai also urged Liberia's football leadership to strengthen partnerships with international organizations.

He pointed to the connections of Liberia Football Association President Mustapha Raji within FIFA as a potential pathway to increased funding and technical support.

"We need to leverage the connections of Mustapha Raji at FIFA to help support the sector," Boakai said.

Through initiatives such as the FIFA Forward Programme, billions of dollars have been invested worldwide in football infrastructure, youth training and administrative reforms. Several African countries have benefited from the program.

Youth empowerment and jobs

Beyond the sport itself, Boakai said football could play a major role in youth empowerment and job creation in Liberia.

More than 60% of Liberia's population is under the age of 25, and youth unemployment remains a significant challenge.

Sports economists say football ecosystems generate employment beyond the playing field, including coaching, sports journalism, event management, marketing, merchandising and stadium operations.

"Football is a pathway for youth empowerment and job creation," Boakai said. "If we invest in the sector, the benefits will extend across the entire economy."

Call for national sports policy

Analysts say Boakai's remarks highlight the need for a comprehensive national sports development strategy involving government, private investors and international partners.

Many countries have transformed football into major economic sectors through coordinated policies linking sports development with education, tourism and youth programs.

Without long-term planning, sports experts warn Liberia could lose generations of talented players who lack access to structured opportunities.

"The talent is already here," Boakai said. "What we need now is the investment to unlock it."