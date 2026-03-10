West Africa: Liberia, Japan Seal U.S.$16m Deal to Rebuild Freeport-Gabriel Tucker Bridge Corridor

The Government of Liberia has signed a landmark grant agreement worth ¥2.45 billion Japanese Yen (approximately US$16 million) with Japan to rehabilitate a critical roadway linking the Freeport of Monrovia to central sections of the capital, marking a significant step toward improving transport efficiency and addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges in the city.

The agreement, concluded in Tokyo, will finance the reconstruction of the Freeport-Gabriel Tucker Bridge corridor, a 1.9-kilometer urban arterial route that serves as one of the busiest commercial transport links in Monrovia.

The corridor plays a vital role in the movement of goods between the country's principal maritime gateway and key commercial districts in the capital. However, years of heavy traffic, deteriorating pavement and seasonal flooding have made the road increasingly difficult to navigate, particularly during the rainy season.

Liberia's Deputy Minister for Technical Services at the Ministry of Public Works, Prince Tambah, signed the grant agreement following a week-long series of engagements in Tokyo with the Japan International Cooperation Agency and Eight-Japan Engineering Consultants Inc.

Speaking following the signing, Tambah described the project as a major infrastructure boost that will significantly improve traffic flow and strengthen economic activity linked to the port.

"This project represents a major step forward in our efforts to modernize Liberia's urban road infrastructure and improve the movement of goods and services within Monrovia," Tambah said. "We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of Japan for their continued financial and technical support to Liberia's development agenda."

Implementation of the project will be undertaken by Dai Nippon Construction, which will rehabilitate and reconstruct the dual-carriageway corridor leading to the Gabriel Tucker Bridge.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the contractor is expected to mobilize equipment and personnel in May, with full construction activities scheduled to begin in July. The rehabilitation works are projected to last approximately 26 months.

The road reconstruction will include the rehabilitation of the existing carriageway, improvements to drainage systems and other structural works aimed at addressing chronic flooding that has long plagued the corridor during the rainy season.

Officials say the upgraded infrastructure will play a critical role in easing congestion and facilitating the smoother movement of cargo trucks transporting goods between the Freeport and commercial centers across the city.

"The Freeport corridor is one of the most strategic road networks in Monrovia because it connects the country's main port to the economic heart of the capital," Tambah explained. "Improving this road will reduce traffic congestion, enhance safety and strengthen logistics efficiency for businesses and traders."

The project is being funded entirely through a grant from the Japanese government, highlighting the deepening infrastructure cooperation between Liberia and Japan in recent years.

Liberian officials also credited several key figures for helping to advance the agreement and strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Tambah acknowledged the role played by Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sara Beysolow Nyanti, as well as Liberia's Ambassador to Japan, Edward Wade Appleton Jr., for helping facilitate the negotiations that led to the signing of the grant agreement.

"We also want to recognize the tremendous efforts of our Foreign Minister and our Ambassador to Japan for strengthening Liberia's diplomatic ties and creating the pathway for this important agreement," Tambah noted.

Officials at the Ministry of Public Works, including Minister Roland Lafette Giddings, were also acknowledged for guiding the project through the planning and negotiation stages toward implementation.

The rehabilitation of the Freeport-Gabriel Tucker Bridge corridor is expected to deliver multiple economic and environmental benefits once completed. In addition to reducing travel time and traffic congestion, the project will also enhance drainage capacity, helping mitigate flooding that often disrupts transportation and damages nearby infrastructure during heavy rains.

Improved road conditions are also expected to strengthen Liberia's trade and logistics network by facilitating more efficient cargo movement between the Freeport and businesses operating in the capital.

The Freeport of Monrovia remains Liberia's principal maritime gateway, handling the vast majority of the country's imports and exports. As a result, improving access to the port has long been considered a priority for both government planners and private sector stakeholders.

Infrastructure experts note that upgrading the corridor will not only improve daily commuting conditions for residents but also support economic activity tied to port operations, distribution networks and commercial enterprises throughout the city.

The agreement also reflects Liberia's broader strategy of strengthening partnerships with international development partners to finance long-delayed infrastructure upgrades across the country.

In recent years, the government has increasingly sought support from bilateral partners and development agencies to address gaps in roads, bridges and urban infrastructure, particularly in Monrovia where population growth and economic activity continue to place heavy pressure on existing facilities.

With construction expected to begin later this year, officials say the Freeport-Gabriel Tucker Bridge corridor project will represent an important milestone in the country's ongoing efforts to modernize its infrastructure and support sustainable economic growth.