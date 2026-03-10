Liberia: Naymote Questions Boakai's Appointments

A governance watchdog has raised concerns over recent appointments within the Ministry of Local Government, warning that some positions announced by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai may not align with the provisions of the law that established the ministry.

The concern was raised by Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, a leading Liberian civil society organization focused on democratic accountability, which is calling for clarification regarding the legal basis of certain positions created within the ministry's leadership structure.

The controversy stems from appointments made for the positions of Deputy Minister for Peacebuilding and Assistant Minister for Peacebuilding, which Naymote says do not appear to be explicitly provided for in the amended legislation that created the ministry.

The law establishing the Ministry of Local Government was passed by the Liberian Legislature and signed into law by President Boakai on July 28, 2025. The act repealed Chapter 25 of the Ministry of Internal Affairs under Title 12 of the Executive Law of 1972, effectively restructuring Liberia's local governance system and replacing the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Liberia) with a new institutional framework aimed at advancing decentralization.

According to Naymote, however, the publicly available version of the law does not clearly establish the peacebuilding positions that have now been included in the ministry's leadership.

"In the interest of transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law, Naymote respectfully calls for clarification regarding the legal basis for these positions," the organization said in a statement.

The creation of the Ministry of Local Government marked one of the most significant governance reforms in Liberia's recent administrative history.

For decades, the former Ministry of Internal Affairs served as the central authority responsible for local administration, overseeing county superintendents, traditional governance structures, and rural development initiatives.

However, critics long argued that the arrangement was overly centralized and did not sufficiently empower local governments.

The 2025 reform was therefore designed to strengthen decentralization by creating a specialized ministry tasked with improving service delivery at the county and community levels and coordinating development through local government structures.

Governance observers say the questions raised by Naymote highlight a broader concern about maintaining alignment between legislative frameworks and executive actions.

Civil society actors argue that creating positions not explicitly mentioned in enabling legislation could raise legal and institutional questions about how ministries are structured.

"Maintaining consistency between enacted legislation and executive appointments is essential to safeguarding the integrity of Liberia's governance system," Naymote said.

The organization added that if the creation of the positions was unintentional or based on administrative interpretation, the government should clarify the matter to avoid institutional ambiguity.

The senate oversight is therefore expected in the matter as Naymote is also urging lawmakers to examine the issue during the confirmation process.

Under the constitutional system, many senior executive appointments require confirmation by the Senate, which has oversight responsibility over the structure and operations of government ministries.

The organization called on relevant Senate committees to carefully review the appointments to ensure they comply with the law that established the ministry.

"The Senate must ensure that all appointments conform to the legal framework passed by the Legislature," the group emphasized.

Government Yet to Clarify

As of the time of the statement, the government had not publicly explained the legal basis for the peacebuilding positions within the ministry.

The issue comes at a time when the Boakai administration is seeking to implement a broader governance reform agenda that includes decentralization, improved service delivery, and stronger community participation in development planning.

Despite the concerns, Naymote emphasized that its intervention is intended to promote constructive engagement rather than confrontation.

The organization reaffirmed its support for the government's decentralization agenda and called on authorities to ensure the ministry receives the resources needed to effectively carry out its mandate.

"Naymote encourages the Government of Liberia to provide further explanation on how these positions were introduced within the ministry's structure," the organization said.

It also stressed that strengthening the ministry is critical for implementing county development agendas and improving governance at the local level.

"Naymote remains committed to promoting transparency, rule of law, and constructive engagement in support of Liberia's democratic governance and institutional development," the statement concluded.

Many say the episode underscores the delicate balance Liberia faces as it attempts to modernize its governance system while ensuring strict adherence to legal frameworks.

If clarified quickly, the issue could remain a technical matter. But if left unresolved, Naymote and others warn it could raise broader questions about institutional accountability in one of the government's flagship reforms.

For many observers, the debate reflects a deeper challenge confronting the country's political system-- translating ambitious governance reforms into practical institutions that operate strictly within the rule of law.