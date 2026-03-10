Africa: Liberia Highlights Youth Employment Gains At Cop 2026 in Nairobi

Liberia joined policymakers, development partners, and youth leaders from across the continent at the Jobs for Youth in Africa Community of Practice (COP) 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya, where the country showcased progress in youth employment and called for stronger partnerships to expand opportunities for young people.

The high-level gathering, hosted by the World Bank in collaboration with Kenya's State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy of Kenya, brought together representatives from several African nations to discuss strategies for job creation, youth empowerment, and the evolving nature of work in the digital age.

Speaking on behalf of Liberia, the head of delegation Mr. Alphonso Belleh, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, highlighted the impact of the country's Recovery of Economic Activity for Liberian Informal Sector Employment Project (REALISE), which generated more than 30,000 direct jobs in 2025.

He described the initiative as a major step toward unlocking the potential of Liberia's young workforce through targeted investments in entrepreneurship and skills development.

The Liberian team also announced plans for a new initiative called the Youth Empowerment Zone, a digital platform designed to connect young people with employment opportunities, training, and mentorship while preparing them for a rapidly evolving labor market shaped by artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

According to the delegation, the platform will serve as an interactive space where youth can engage with programs, access information, and participate in national development initiatives. The concept is aimed at ensuring that Liberia's young population is not left behind as technological innovation continues to reshape global employment patterns.

Participants at the forum shared experiences and lessons from youth employment initiatives across the continent. Delegations from countries in Eastern and Southern Africa presented strategies for integrating digital skills, artificial intelligence, and innovation into national job creation policies.

During closed-door sessions with ministers and development partners, Liberia also advocated for expanded collaboration with the World Bank, particularly in strengthening the country's creative industry sector as a source of employment, innovation, and cultural identity.

Minister Belleh emphasized that the creative economy has the potential to generate sustainable jobs while promoting local talent in fields such as music, film, fashion, digital media, and cultural arts.

The conference also created opportunities for Liberia to strengthen partnerships with other African nations, including Kenya, Mali, Ghana, and Ethiopia, as countries work together to address youth unemployment and harness the potential of Africa's growing youth population.

The chairmanship of the Jobs for Youth in Africa Community of Practice was officially handed over from Rwanda to Kenya during the meeting, symbolizing a continued commitment among African nations to collaborate on youth development and employment solutions.

Liberia's delegation expressed appreciation to the World Bank and the REALISE Project team for supporting the country's participation in the forum. They also acknowledged the leadership of Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah, Minister of Youth and Sports of Liberia, for entrusting the delegation to represent the country at the international gathering.

As the conference concluded, Liberia reaffirmed its commitment to expanding opportunities for young people and ensuring that the nation's youth remain at the center of its development agenda.

Officials noted that empowering youth is essential to national progress, stressing that Africa's young people are not only the workforce of today but also the innovators and leaders who will shape the continent's future.