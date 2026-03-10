Liberia: St. Teresa Convent Apologizes

The administration of St. Teresa Convent Catholic High School has issued a formal public apology following the controversy surrounding an explicit musical performance during the school's February 7 Olympic activities, an incident that led to sanctions by the Ministry of Education.

In a statement released by the school and the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, the administration apologized to the Minister of Education, the Catholic school system, parents, and the public for what it described as an incident that does not reflect the institution's standards of discipline and moral instruction.

The controversy erupted after Liberian rapper Christoph The Change, whose legal name is Christopher Nyenga, performed a sexually explicit song during the event held on the school campus. Videos circulating on social media showed students singing and dancing to the lyrics, sparking widespread criticism and prompting intervention by government authorities.

Following a review of the incident, the Ministry of Education imposed a LRD 500,000 fine on the school, mandated disciplinary proceedings against supervising staff, and issued a nationwide prohibition barring Christoph from performing at school-related events for the remainder of the academic year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In its apology, the school administration acknowledged failing to attend a scheduled hearing convened by the Ministry to address the matter, explaining that the absence resulted from a miscommunication. The administration said it regrets the lapse and pledged to prevent such occurrences in the future.

The school also outlined a series of internal disciplinary measures. According to the statement, supervisors responsible for the event -- including the principal and vice principal -- will be suspended, taking turns during the disciplinary period.

In addition, Grade 12 students involved in organizing the Olympic activities will undertake supervised manual work every Saturday until the start of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The administration said it remains committed to maintaining high standards of discipline and safeguarding within the school community and assured the Ministry of Education that the imposed fine will be paid.

The apology follows earlier statements from the school's Parent-Teacher Association acknowledging that the performance departed from the Catholic institution's longstanding values and confirming that agreements had been made regarding approved songs for the event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The incident also drew condemnation from the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, which described the exposure of minors to sexually explicit content in a school environment as deeply troubling and inconsistent with national child protection standards.

School authorities said the measures now introduced are intended to ensure that future campus activities align with the institution's educational mission and moral expectations.