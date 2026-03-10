Liberia: Young Leaders Shape Fly Operational Plan

Young leaders, sector experts, and development partners gathered yesterday at the European Union Headquarters in Monrovia for the National Youth Multi-Sector Consultation for the Development of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) 2026 Operational Plan. The one-day consultation brought together some of Liberia's most active young professionals working across key sectors to collectively shape the priorities that will guide FLY's activities over the next nine months.

The consultation served as a platform for structured brainstorming and co-creation, enabling youth leaders to deliberate on how Liberia's youth movement should strategically engage in critical areas including youth political inclusion, agriculture and food security, entrepreneurship and investment, digital innovation, climate action, gender equality, education, and the creative industries.

Opening the session, FLY President Duku Jallah emphasized the significance of allowing young people themselves to determine the direction of the country's largest youth umbrella organization.

"For the first time in our history, the Federation of Liberian Youth is opening up the development of its workplan to the collective intelligence of young people working across different sectors. This process reflects our belief that the aspirations of Liberian youth should shape the priorities of the institution that represents them," Jallah said.

Participants engaged in thematic brainstorming sessions to identify priority interventions and practical activities that can be implemented within the next nine months. The discussions focused on identifying high-impact initiatives that align with national policy frameworks and respond to the most pressing challenges facing young people in Liberia.

According to Jallah, the consultation marks a shift toward a more inclusive and participatory approach to youth leadership and national development.

"We deliberately brought together some of the best young minds in Liberia to co-create this plan. The goal is to ensure that FLY's work over the coming months is grounded in real experience, practical ideas, and the diverse perspectives of young people who are already leading change in their communities," he added.

Following the brainstorming session, development partners and government stakeholders joined a feedback session where the outcomes of the consultations were presented for technical input and alignment with national development priorities.

The finalized operational plan will undergo further refinement with feedback from partners to ensure alignment with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, the National Youth Policy, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Once completed, the plan will guide the work of the Federation of Liberian Youth across Liberia's fifteen counties and serve as a framework for collaboration with government institutions, development partners, and youth organizations.

Jallah noted that the consultation represents an important step in strengthening youth participation in national development.

"Young people are not only beneficiaries of development; they are architects of it. This process ensures that Liberia's youth leadership is organized, strategic, and ready to contribute meaningfully to the country's development agenda."

The Federation of Liberian Youth is the umbrella body representing youth and student organizations across Liberia and works to coordinate youth engagement in governance, development, and civic participation.