Liberia: Boakai's Nominee Vows Strong Administrative Reforms At Mos

The Deputy Minister for Administration-designate at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, Bill McGill Jones, has pledged sweeping administrative reforms aimed at strengthening efficiency, transparency, and employee welfare at the ministry if confirmed by the Liberian Senate.

Speaking during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Executive Committee chaired by James Biney, McGill Jones outlined a reform agenda focused on strengthening internal management systems, improving staff capacity, and modernizing administrative operations at the Office of the President.

The hearing formed part of the Senate's constitutional oversight process following his nomination by Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

"Honorable Senators, I stand before you humble and mindful of the responsibilities of the office to which I aspire," McGill Jones told lawmakers. "When confirmed, my service to the country will be underpinned by integrity, commitment, teamwork, honesty, and respect for diversity, equity, and inclusion."

He expressed gratitude to President Boakai for the nomination and thanked members of the Senate for granting him the opportunity to present his qualifications and vision for the role.

"I extend profound gratitude to His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, for nominating me to the Honorable Liberian Senate for confirmation for the position of Deputy Minister of State for Administration," he said.

Before delivering his statement, McGill Jones requested a moment of silence in memory of his late parents, grandmother, and elder brother, whom he described as strong believers in his aspirations.

"They all believed in me so much, and they would have been even prouder today for this call to national service," he said.

McGill Jones told senators he brings more than fourteen years of professional experience in administrative management, project coordination, and institutional development in both the public and private sectors.

He described himself as a project management specialist and international development professional with expertise in human resource policy, personnel management, and public sector reform.

"I come to this nominated position as a project management specialist and international development professional with expertise in HR policy, personnel management, and public sector reforms," he said.

He assured lawmakers that his vision aligns with that of the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Staff to the President, Samuel A. Stevquoah, and the broader development agenda of the Boakai administration.

"If confirmed, I will leverage all of my skills and experiences to help ensure timely and effective administrative operations of the ministry while improving the work environment for all employees," he said.

Prior to his nomination, McGill Jones held several senior positions in government. He served as Senior Technical Advisor and Chief of Staff to two Director-Generals at the Civil Service Agency between 2017 and 2021 and later worked as Director for Human Resource Policy.

His previous roles also include Technical Coordinator to the Deputy Minister for Research and Planning at the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection and Policy Coordinator at the Office of the Director-General of Cabinet within the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

He also served as Program Coordinator at the Liberia Reconstruction and Development Committee, formerly under the now defunct Ministry of Planning and Economic Affairs.

Outside Liberia, he said he worked in the United States as a program manager focusing on financial wellness, entrepreneurship, and small business development.

Currently, McGill Jones serves as Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, a role he has held for the past two years.

"At the MFDP, my service has been marked by deliberate, strategic, and reform-driven leadership," he said. "We have strengthened internal systems, improved employee welfare, and made notable progress in capacity development."

McGill Jones told senators that his experience in institutional reform and staff management would help strengthen efficiency and governance at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

He outlined a three-tier reform strategy covering short-term, medium-term, and long-term interventions aimed at transforming the ministry's administrative operations.

Among his immediate priorities, he said, would be conducting a comprehensive risk assessment across all units within the ministry and undertaking a full inventory of government assets.

"In consultation with the Minister and senior management, I intend to institute a risk assessment of all units and systems to establish a clear benchmark for improving operational performance," he explained.

He also pledged to reintroduce a biometric attendance system to monitor staff performance and movement, improve reporting mechanisms across departments, and review the ministry's IT infrastructure.

Another priority, he noted, would be improving employee welfare through the introduction of medical insurance benefits for staff.

"In consultation with the Minister and the Executive Protection Service, we will work to reactivate a biometric system to monitor employees' attendance, performance, and movement," he said.

In the medium term, McGill Jones said he intends to review the ministry's strategic plan to ensure it aligns with the reform agenda of the Minister of State.

He also pledged to review the mandates of various units within the ministry to eliminate duplication and improve operational efficiency.

"We want to create a merit-based workforce at the Ministry of State backed by performance and accountability," he said.

Additionally, he proposed building what he described as a "customer-centric workplace" to ensure services provided by the Office of the President are efficient and responsive to public needs.

Over the long term, McGill Jones said he plans to introduce an employee recognition system to motivate staff while enforcing accountability through rewards and sanctions consistent with civil service regulations.

He also proposed implementing an electronic performance management system to streamline annual staff evaluation processes and reduce administrative costs.

The Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs was established in 1971 through an Act of the National Legislature and serves as the coordinating body for activities and operations within the Office of the President.

Its mandate includes providing administrative and policy support to the President in executing the functions of the executive branch, while facilitating coordination among cabinet ministries, government agencies, the private sector, and civil society organizations.

McGill Jones emphasized that strengthening administrative systems within the ministry is critical to ensuring effective governance at the highest level of government.

"As I transition into this new responsibility, I will draw from the lessons, challenges, and successes of my work at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to strengthen administration at the Ministry of State," he told senators.