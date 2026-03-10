Liberia: New Exhibit At National Museum Honors Legacy of U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers

A new permanent exhibit chronicling the journey of the U.S. Peace Corps in Liberia has been officially installed at the National Museum of Liberia. The display, featuring wooden stands protected by glass and plastic, showcases a rich collection of photographs and narratives documenting the service of volunteers from 1962 through 1980.

The exhibit details the foundational objectives of the Peace Corps and the inspiration of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, whose vision led to the agency's creation. Visitors can explore the mission's core goals and its specific project areas in Liberian education and healthcare.

Reflecting on that original vision, Peace Corps Liberia Country Director Vernice I. Guthrie noted that Kennedy's ambitions were both "bold and transformative." She praised the immense contributions volunteers have made to community service across the country.

Opening during Peace Corps week, the exhibit honors the enduring contributions of Peace Corps volunteers who have lived and worked in communities across Liberia since 1962, as well as families, leaders, and educators who welcomed and supported them.

The director said, "This moment is historic because this year is the 250th anniversary of the US and the 60th anniversary of the Peace Corps, so we decided to celebrate and commemorate the unique history of the Peace Corps in Liberia."

President Kennedy established the Peace Corps via Executive Order 10924 on March 1, 1961, to promote global peace and friendship. Since its inception, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries. Liberia first welcomed volunteers in 1962. Throughout that long history, the program has faced three major evacuations: in 1990 due to the civil war, in 2014 during the Ebola crisis, and in 2020 during the global COVID-19 pandemic. To date, more than 4,200 volunteers have served within Liberia's borders.

"Peace Corps exists all over the globe, but I must say--perhaps with a little bias--that Peace Corps Liberia is the most impactful and the best," Director Vernice said.

Stevenson Seidi, Consultant for Culture and Heritage at the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), represented LNTA boss Princess Eva Cooper at the event. He described the exhibit as a vital preservation of the "shared history" between the two nations.

"Their work has touched many lives," Seidi said, adding that exhibiting these archives at the national museum is a meaningful event that will boost tourism and help visitors understand the deep connection between our countries.

He emphasized that the LNTA is committed to strengthening the museum as a sanctuary for Liberia's heritage and international partnerships. "As visitors walk through this display, may they be reminded that partnerships built on service, respect, and humility leave a lasting impact on nations."

The exhibit's concept was made possible through a collaborative effort. Director Guthrie credited Socrates D. Besay, executive assistant and communications specialist, for spearheading the collection of photos and stories from the "Friends of Liberia" network.

"We received so many pictures, so many stories, and so much input," Guthrie said, acknowledging the decades of memories captured in the new display.

The exhibits include a visual timeline of the Peace Corps since 1962 and a pictorial showcase of volunteers and the communities that embrace them. Artifacts and stories documenting decades of collaboration and materials highlighting Liberia's unique place in the Peace Corps' global history.