Liberia: Evidence Fell Short of Prosecution - LACC Defends Mcgill Clearance, Says Commission Acts On Law Not Speculation or Pressure

- The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has defended its decision to clear Margibi County Sen. Nathaniel F. McGill in the widely debated payroll padding case, saying its investigation found that the legal threshold required to sustain prosecution had not been met, and emphasizing that the Commission acts strictly on evidence and its statutory mandate -- not speculation, public pressure or political sentiment.

The clarification follows mounting public concern and speculation after the Commission recently issued a clearance to McGill, a former minister of state for presidential affairs during the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) administration.

Addressing a press conference Monday, March 9, at the Commission's headquarters in Monrovia, LACC Executive Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe said the anti-corruption body operates strictly within the framework of the law and the evidence gathered during investigations.

"Our responsibility is not to act on speculation, public pressure, or political sentiment, but on facts established through investigation and the standards required by law," Zoe said.

Allegations Triggered Investigation

The controversy stems from allegations that 731 individuals were placed on the Ministry of State's supplementary payroll during McGill's tenure.

The claims were reportedly raised by former Minister of State Sylvester Grigsby, now deceased, who accused McGill of placing the individuals on the payroll during the CDC administration.

The allegations prompted the LACC to launch a comprehensive investigation to determine whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred.

However, following the probe, the Commission concluded that no available evidence directly linked McGill to the alleged payroll padding scheme.

Evidence Did Not Meet Legal Threshold

Zoe emphasized that the clearance issued to McGill followed a detailed review of witness statements, financial records and other investigative materials.

"In case of the clearance issued to Senator Nathaniel McGill, we note that while this matter has generated significant public discussion, the Commission undertook a thorough review consistent with established investigative procedures," Zoe said.

"After assessing the evidence before us, the Commission determined that the legal threshold required to sustain further action or prosecution against the individual concerned had not been met at this time. Consequently, clearance was issued in accordance with our mandate."

She noted that issuing a clearance does not mean the allegations were ignored or treated lightly.

Rather, she said, it reflects the outcome of a careful evaluation of the available evidence gathered during the investigation.

731 Names Confirmed on Supplementary Payroll

Despite clearing McGill, the Commission confirmed that its investigation did establish that 731 individuals were placed on the Ministry of State payroll through a supplementary payroll arrangement between 2018 and 2023 outside the framework of the Civil Service Agency.

However, Zoe said investigators did not find documentation or other evidence linking McGill to the placement of the individuals on the payroll as of December 2023.

"The investigation did hold other former senior members of the Ministry responsible for the supplementary payroll for which the Commission is taking legal steps against these individuals in keeping with the law," she said.

"The clearance issued to Senator McGill is strictly to the payroll padding case. It is not a blanket clearance and does not absolve him from any future investigation(s) that may be brought to the attention of the Commission."

Commission Defends Independence

The Commission's decision has sparked heated debate, with critics accusing the anti-corruption body of shielding the senator.

Zoe acknowledged that corruption remains a deeply sensitive issue for Liberians and said citizens are right to demand transparency, accountability and justice from those entrusted with public authority.

"As Commissioners, we share that same commitment. Indeed, the credibility of the Commission depends on our ability to act independently, professionally, and without fear or favor," she said.

She also cautioned against the assumption that every allegation must automatically lead to prosecution.

"The rule of law requires that investigations be guided by evidence, not by public pressure or speculation," Zoe said. "Upholding this principle protects not only the integrity of the Commission but also the rights of every Liberian."

Case Could Be Reopened

Zoe clarified that a clearance does not permanently close a case.

If credible new evidence emerges in the future, she said, the Commission retains the authority to reopen investigations and pursue the matter in accordance with the law.

"A clearance is not a declaration that wrongdoing is impossible or that an issue can never be revisited," she said.

Separate From U.S. Sanctions

The LACC chairperson also clarified that the Commission's decision has no connection to sanctions imposed on McGill by the United States government, noting that the Commission is currently engaging stakeholders to determine its next course of action.

"Today, the presence of all Commissioners here underscores our collective responsibility and our united commitment to the integrity of this institution," Zoe added.