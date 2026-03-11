Liberia: Foreign Workers Dominate Liberia's Engineering Sector

Grand Kru County, Liberia, March 10, 2026 - The Chairperson of the Engineering Department at Grand Kru Technical College has stressed the urgent need for more engineers across various fields in Liberia.

Speaking during a press briefing in her office to mark World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development, Madam Marylyn Sieh expressed concern that the workforce of many network and construction companies operating in Liberia is largely composed of foreign nationals.

Although she did not provide specific statistics, Madam Sieh said the trend reflects the growing shortage of trained Liberian engineers.

She noted that many Liberian students pursuing higher education are avoiding engineering programs, a situation she said is creating opportunities for foreign professionals to dominate the country's technical job market.

According to Madam Sieh, about 25 students are currently enrolled in the Engineering Department at Grand Kru Technical College, including five female students.

While expressing disappointment over the low enrollment, she attributed the situation partly to the institution's geographic location and limited exposure to engineering opportunities.

Madam Sieh also encouraged young Liberians, particularly high school graduates, to take advantage of the educational opportunities available at the county's technical college.

"I am urging our brothers and sisters who work in various gold mines to pursue education. In your old age, you will be unable to mine gold to support your family," she said.

The World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development is celebrated annually on March 4 to highlight the critical role engineers play in addressing global challenges such as climate change, sustainable infrastructure, and economic development.

Madam Sieh further disclosed that the college's Engineering Department currently offers two academic programs: Associate Degree in Civil Engineering and Computer Science with emphasis on Networking

She explained that while students have access to essential hands-on learning materials, the department continues to face internet connectivity challenges that affect teaching and research activities.

According to her, the college administration is actively working to improve internet access in order to strengthen the learning environment for students.

This year's celebration was held under the theme "Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future," highlighting the transformative power of engineering to build resilient, sustainable societies.