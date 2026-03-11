Liberia: House Summons Finance Ministry Over Salary Payment Delays

Monrovia, March 10, 2026: The Plenary of the House of Representatives has directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure the appearance of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, his Deputies, and the Comptroller General before the full House to address concerns over reported delays in the payment of government salaries.

The decision came on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after Bong County District #3 Representative J. Marvin Cole raised a motion highlighting the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning's delay in disbursing salaries.

The directive requires Sergeant-at-Arms General Morris Gibson to present the Minister and relevant officials before the House to explain the circumstances that have caused salary delays affecting government employees.

Lawmakers voiced concern about the potential impact of delayed salaries on public servants and the effective functioning of government institutions. They emphasized the Legislature's oversight role in ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public finances.

The appearance of Finance Ministry officials is expected to clarify the current challenges with salary payments, shed light on the underlying causes, and outline measures being taken to resolve the situation.

The House of Representatives reaffirmed its commitment to exercising its constitutional oversight authority to promote transparency, accountability, and the prompt payment of government workers nationwide.