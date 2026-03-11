Liberia: House Summons Finance Ministry Over Salary Payment Delays

10 March 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

Monrovia, March 10, 2026: The Plenary of the House of Representatives has directed the Sergeant-at-Arms to ensure the appearance of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, his Deputies, and the Comptroller General before the full House to address concerns over reported delays in the payment of government salaries.

The decision came on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after Bong County District #3 Representative J. Marvin Cole raised a motion highlighting the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning's delay in disbursing salaries.

The directive requires Sergeant-at-Arms General Morris Gibson to present the Minister and relevant officials before the House to explain the circumstances that have caused salary delays affecting government employees.

Lawmakers voiced concern about the potential impact of delayed salaries on public servants and the effective functioning of government institutions. They emphasized the Legislature's oversight role in ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public finances.

The appearance of Finance Ministry officials is expected to clarify the current challenges with salary payments, shed light on the underlying causes, and outline measures being taken to resolve the situation.

The House of Representatives reaffirmed its commitment to exercising its constitutional oversight authority to promote transparency, accountability, and the prompt payment of government workers nationwide.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.