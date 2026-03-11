Nigeria: NFF Upholds Points Deduction, Reduces Fine in Kwara United Stadium Riot Appeal

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Disciplinary Committee has delivered its verdict on the appeal lodged by Kwara United FC, partially reducing the financial penalty imposed on the club but maintaining the severe sporting sanctions that have significantly impacted their Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season.

The disciplinary action stems from the crowd disturbances that marred Kwara United's home fixture against Rivers United at the Kwara State Stadium in Ilorin.

The NPFL's initial ruling found the club guilty of failing to provide adequate security, leading to a hefty N9 million fine, a forfeiture of three points and three goals from the ill-fated match, and a mandate to play the remainder of the season at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

Seeking leniency, Kwara United appealed the decision to the NFF's highest disciplinary body. Following a thorough review of the case, the NFF Disciplinary Committee announced its ruling, offering the club a slight reprieve on the financial front.

The committee has slashed the monetary fine from N9 million to N5 million. Furthermore, it offered a path back to their home fans, ruling that the club will be permitted to return to their Ilorin base after completing a period of five home matches at the neutral venue in Abeokuta.

However, in a major blow to the Ilorin-based side, the NFF committee upheld the core sporting sanctions in their entirety. Head coach Ashifat Suleiman's team will not be reinstated the three points and three goals they were made to forfeit. The deduction, which has seen them drop perilously close to the relegation zone, remains in full effect.

The decision leaves Kwara United with a reduced fine but forces them to navigate the remainder of the campaign without the full spoils of their earlier fixture and away from the familiar terrain of their home supporters for at least five crucial matches.

The club is yet to release an official statement regarding the next step following the appeal ruling.