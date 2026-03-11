Liberia: House Summons Finance Minister, Comptroller General Over Persistent Salary Delays

Monrovia — The Plenary of the House of Representatives has summoned Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan and the Comptroller General to appear before lawmakers to address growing concerns over persistent delays in the payment of government salaries.

The decision was taken during Tuesday's sitting, the 18th day of sitting in the first quarter of the third session of the 55th Legislature, after lawmakers expressed frustration over the impact the delays are having on public servants and government operations.

According to FrontPage Africa's legislative reporter at the Capitol, the directive instructing the Sergeant-at-Arms, Gen. Morris Gibson, to bring the officials before Plenary followed a concern raised by Bong County District 3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole.

Rep. Cole urged the House leadership to invite the Finance Minister and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning to explain the circumstances surrounding the recurring salary delays affecting thousands of government employees.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The concern was raised during the adoption of the day's agenda and quickly triggered strong reactions from several lawmakers, who warned that the situation could disrupt the functioning of public institutions and worsen the economic hardship faced by civil servants.

Lawmakers emphasized that ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of public finances falls squarely within the Legislature's oversight responsibility.

However, when Sergeant-at-Arms Gibson returned to the chamber, he informed Plenary that the Minister was unavailable because he had been called to an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Following that explanation, the House instructed its Chief Clerk, Mildred Siryon, to formally communicate with the Minister and request his appearance on Thursday, March 12, 2026.

When he appears before the House, Minister Ngafuan, along with the Comptroller General and other officials, is expected to provide detailed explanations on the causes of the salary payment delays and outline measures being taken to address the situation.