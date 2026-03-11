Ghana: Make Money, but Don't Do Everything for It - Nana Yaa Sarpong Tells Women

Ghanaian media personality, entrepreneur and Convener for Women In Sustainability Africa (WiSA), Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong has advised women to build their capacity to make money, but must not do everything for it.

According to her, this will cater for their needs and rather than making them dependent on others.

In doing so, she advised them not to chase money, adding that it will only make them do anything for it, which will bring regrets later.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She made these remarks when speaking at the African Women's Health and Wealth Conference (AWoHW) held on March 5, 2026, at the Shippers House in Accra.

Related Articles

"Women must make money but not chase it, because doing so will make them do anything and everything for money," she said.

Also, she charged them to look at what they spend on, advising them to focus on acquiring assets rather than liabilities.

In all of these, she urged them to prioritise their health, because it is what will enable them to keep working.

Nana Yaa Serwaa also encouraged them to build more social capital, which will help them create a network and good relationships, adding that opportunities come through human beings.

According to her, savings can only be sustained when one has discipline: "If you spend beyond what you make, it would be difficult to cater for tomorrow."

She revealed that as part of efforts to empower women, measures have been put in place to train 16,000 women in sustainable farming and very soon, it would be rolled out.

WiSA is a Coordinating Pan-African Organisation that works with other CSOs, NGOs, Corporate Institutions, local and International Development Organizations and individuals to bring all women, men, young people and women groups together (especially those at the grassroots level) to foster the achievement of the SDGs across Africa.

WiSA stands for the development of new perspectives and catalytic ideas towards accelerating growth for the achievement of the SDGs including closing the Gender Inequality gap.