Africa: Malaria Consortium Announces New Director of Technical Services and Innovation to Help Implement Its New Era

Dr Rose Zulliger has joined Malaria Consortium to lead the organisation's technical approaches and to help accelerate our commitments to system strengthening and long-term impact.

Today, Malaria Consortium announced the appointment of Dr Rose Zulliger to its leadership team as the organisation's new Director of Technical Services and Innovation.

Rose joins Malaria Consortium following a distinguished career spanning more than a decade in global malaria control. Most recently, she worked as an independent consultant with GiveWell, the RBM Partnership to End Malaria and the WHO African Regional Office. Prior to this, Rose spent a decade with the President's Malaria Initiative (PMI), serving first as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Resident Advisor based in Mozambique from 2015 to 2021, and then as a Senior Malaria Technical Advisor at USAID headquarters from 2021 to 2025.

Rose has worked across a wide range of malaria technical areas, including providing PMI technical leadership on the malaria vaccine, subnational stratification and tailoring, development of costed and optimised operational plans and chemoprevention. She has also contributed to work on case management, community health, operations research, drug resistance and country programmes in Cambodia, Ghana and Kenya.

Commenting on her appointment, James Tibenderana, Malaria Consortium's Chief Executive, said: "Rose's appointment brings a wealth of field experience and technical leadership that will be invaluable at an important moment in our strategic journey. She has a deep understanding of malaria programming and what it takes to deliver impact in complex settings. Her leadership will help drive further innovation and excellence at Malaria Consortium and expand our impact in the communities that need it most."

On her new role, Rose said: "I am thrilled to join Malaria Consortium as Director of Technical Services and Innovation. Malaria Consortium has an unparalleled reputation for combining large-scale implementation of life-saving interventions and the generation of the evidence to drive impact. In a time of uncertainty, Malaria Consortium has shown an unwavering commitment to supporting countries to maximise the effectiveness of interventions. I am honoured to be a part of those efforts."

Rose holds an undergraduate public health degree from Johns Hopkins University, a Masters in Public Health from the University of Cape Town and a PhD from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles, as well as multiple books and book chapters.

Rose has lived and worked in Mozambique, South Africa, and Bolivia, and speaks English, Portuguese and Spanish. She is based in the United States.