Liberia's Ombudsman Chair Finley Karngar Resigns Amid Extortion Allegations

Monrovia — Cllr. Finley Karngar, Chairman of Liberia's Office of the Ombudsman, has resigned from his position following a damning investigative report recommending his dismissal and criminal prosecution for allegedly extorting money from his Special Assistant.

By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Karngar's resignation comes after an independent investigative panel concluded that he "clandestinely extorted" more than US$2,000 from his Special Assistant, Mr. Francis K. D. Cooper, over a four-month period.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a formal report transmitted to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on February 12, 2026, the panel described the alleged conduct as a "gross violation" of Liberia's National Code of Conduct.

The report was signed by Commissioners Amonia Martin and Lamii Kpargoi, along with Dr. Aaron Weah of the Ducor Institute for Social and Economic Research.

Salary Kickback Scheme Alleged

According to the investigative findings, Karngar allegedly demanded 50 percent of Cooper's monthly salary--US$500--between April and July 2025.

Investigators say Cooper was also required to provide US$30-35 monthly for phone scratch cards.

The panel concluded that over four months, Cooper paid approximately US$2,130 to Karngar, either directly or through an intermediary.

Investigators said the payments placed significant financial hardship on Cooper and were made under pressure linked to his continued employment.

Secret Recordings and Digital Evidence

A leaked copy of the investigative report obtained by FrontPage Africa states that the allegations were supported by secret audio recordings, text messages, mobile money transaction records, and sworn testimony from six staff members within the Ombudsman Office.

The evidence, according to the panel, established a consistent pattern of payments tied to the Chairman's demands.

Institution Meant to Police Ethics

The Office of the Ombudsman is Liberia's principal ethical oversight body, established under the National Code of Conduct to investigate misconduct by public officials.

Its responsibilities include enforcing asset declaration requirements for public officials, investigating abuse of office and conflicts of interest, monitoring political participation rules for civil servants, and promoting ethical standards across public institutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unlike the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, which focuses primarily on corruption-related crimes, the Ombudsman is tasked with enforcing ethical and administrative standards in government.

Karngar was appointed by President Boakai to head the institution.

However, the allegations against him have raised questions about the credibility of the very office charged with enforcing ethical conduct in government.

Boakai Accepts Resignation

Meanwhile, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has accepted Karngar's resignation with immediate effect.

In an Executive Mansion release, the President thanked Karngar for his service to the Republic of Liberia and for his contributions to the work of the Ombudsman Office in promoting ethical standards in public service.

The statement also quoted President Boakai as reaffirming his commitment to strengthening integrity institutions and advancing transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct across government.

However, the release did not indicate whether the President has formally received the investigative panel's report or whether the administration intends to act on its recommendation for criminal prosecution.

Observers say the government's response to the report could become an early test of the Boakai administration's commitment to combating corruption and enforcing accountability within integrity institutions.