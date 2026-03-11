Liberia: Court Issues Temporary Order Halting LFA Electoral Process

Monrovia — The Civil Law Court for Montserrado County has issued a temporary restraining order halting all processes leading to the planned elections of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), pending the outcome of a legal challenge filed by a presidential aspirant.

The order follows a petition for declaratory judgment and motion for preliminary injunction filed by Cassell Anthony Kouh, President of FC Fassell and a candidate in the LFA's upcoming Ordinary Elective Congress scheduled for April 18, 2026.

According to court documents, the petition names the LFA Elections Committee and members of the LFA Executive Committee as respondents. Among those listed are LFA President Mustapha Raji, along with officials including Meo Beyan, S. Robert Johnson, and Ibrahim Sheriff.

In the writ issued by the court, respondents have been ordered to temporarily refrain from conducting any further activities related to the LFA elections until the court hears and decides the matter.

The court further instructed the Sheriff of Montserrado County to notify all respondents to appear before the court or file their formal resistance to the petition on or before March 20, 2026.

Failure to comply with the court's order, the document warns, could result in arrest and incarceration of those responsible until the final determination of the case.

The matter is being presided over by Assigned Circuit Judge Boima Kontoe of the Sixth Judicial Circuit.

The case has introduced uncertainty into the timeline for the LFA's electoral process, which is expected to determine the next leadership of the football governing body. The upcoming congress, scheduled April 18, 2026 in Maryland County, has attracted growing attention within Liberia's football community as stakeholders prepare to decide the future direction of the association.

Court records show that the writ was issued on March 10, 2026, and signed by Clerk of Court Victor G. Gailor.

Anthony Kokoi, media manager of the LFA, confirmed that the Football House received the communication from the court.

It remains unclear how the legal challenge could affect preparations for the April 18 congress, as football stakeholders await further developments in the case before the Civil Law Court for Montserrado County.