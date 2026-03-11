Liberia: PUL Warns Legislature Against Changes to Press Freedom Law

Monrovia — The Press Union of Liberia (PUL) has raised concerns over a proposed legislative amendment that could alter the Kamara Abdullah Kamara (KAK) Act of Press Freedom.

The Union expressed its position during a public hearing held Monday at the Capitol Building, where PUL President Julius Kanubah cautioned members of the House of Representatives that modifying the landmark law could reverse significant democratic progress achieved in Liberia since the repeal of several criminal provisions that once restricted free speech.

Addressing the hearing, Kanubah said the PUL views the proposed Gender Based Online Abuse and Harassment Act as legislation that could undermine the principles that guided the creation of the KAK Act. He explained that the law was enacted to remove long standing criminal statutes that had historically been used to silence journalists and intimidate critics of government.

The KAK Act eliminated criminal penalties related to offenses such as criminal libel against the President, sedition, and criminal malevolence. According to the PUL President, these provisions had for decades been widely criticized for discouraging open debate and limiting the ability of citizens and members of the media to hold public officials accountable.

Kanubah warned lawmakers that reopening the law through amendments could risk reintroducing forms of criminal liability that the country had deliberately removed in an effort to strengthen democratic governance and expand the space for public dialogue.

He emphasized that while the Press Union of Liberia does not support abusive language or the misuse of social media to attack individuals, the proposed response through criminal sanctions would be excessive and could lead to unintended consequences.

According to him, the provisions contained in the draft legislation could create opportunities for powerful individuals to pursue legal action against journalists, activists, and ordinary citizens who express criticism or dissenting views on public matters.

The proposed Gender Based Online Abuse and Harassment Act of 2026 would make it a criminal offense for individuals to post or transmit messages considered insulting, obscene, or harassing through social media platforms, internet forums, or other electronic communication channels.

If passed into law, individuals found guilty under the proposed measure could face imprisonment for up to two years. The draft legislation also includes fines ranging from fifty thousand to five hundred thousand Liberian dollars, with courts empowered to impose either penalty or both depending on the circumstances of the case.

The PUL argued that such punitive measures are unnecessary because Liberia already has existing legal provisions that can address cases involving abusive or disorderly conduct without resorting to criminal sanctions that threaten press freedom.

Kanubah pointed lawmakers to Section 17.3 of the Penal Law of 1978, which he said already provides legal remedies for dealing with acts of disorderly behavior and abusive language.

He told the hearing that strengthening awareness and enforcement of existing laws would be more appropriate than introducing new criminal provisions that could discourage citizens from exercising their constitutional right to express opinions.

The PUL President further informed the legislative committee that issues related to cyber harassment and digital misconduct are currently being considered under the draft Cybercrime Act before the Legislature, making additional changes to the KAK Act unnecessary.

According to Kanubah, maintaining the integrity of the KAK Act is essential because the law symbolizes Liberia's commitment to press freedom and democratic accountability.

He also raised concerns about what he described as a growing tendency among some officials within the judiciary, executive, and legislative branches to pursue legal action against individuals who make critical statements about government institutions or public leaders.

Such trends, he warned, could undermine public confidence in democratic institutions and create a climate of fear among journalists and citizens who rely on constitutional protections to express their views.

During the hearing, several prominent individuals also voiced support for the concerns raised by the PUL. Kwame Clement, Founding President and Dean of the Liberia School of Law, encouraged lawmakers to thoroughly examine the potential consequences of the proposed amendment before moving forward with any legislative action.

Clement, a respected legal scholar and former journalist, emphasized that laws affecting freedom of expression must be carefully drafted to ensure they do not create avenues for abuse or misinterpretation.

He noted that history has shown that vague or overly broad legislation related to speech can easily be used to suppress criticism or limit public participation in national discourse.

Ralph Nyuma of the Independent National Commission on Human Rights also supported the PUL's position, stressing that any legislation adopted by the Legislature must remain consistent with Liberia's commitments to protecting fundamental human rights.

Nyuma reminded lawmakers that Liberia is a party to several international agreements that promote freedom of expression, including the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and various United Nations conventions.

He warned that passing laws perceived to restrict these rights could raise concerns among international partners and human rights organizations monitoring democratic developments in Liberia.

The proposed Gender Based Online Abuse and Harassment Act was introduced by Representative Nyahn Flomo of Nimba County District Two, who argued that the legislation is intended to address growing concerns about harassment and harmful speech on social media platforms.