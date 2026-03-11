Ghana: Take Action to Bridge Literacy Gaps Among Young Girls - Mrs Amissah-Arthur

A former Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, has called for urgent action to bridge literacy gaps among young girls in the country to advance gender equality.

She stressed that improving literacy among girls was essential not only for women's empowerment but also for national development.

"Addressing the literacy gap is not a woman's issue. It is a national necessity and, with the passing of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Act, 2024, Ghana is signalling that women belong in leadership, but leadership begins with a book," she said.

Mrs Amissah-Arthur made the call at an event organised by the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) in Accra yesterday to mark International Women's Day (IWD) on the theme: "Her Voice in Libraries: Women Transforming Literacy in Ghana."

According to her, many girls in Ghana still drop out of school due to poverty, lack of mentorship, and limited support systems, warning that without deliberate interventions some risk becoming part of worrying national statistics.

The former Second Lady encouraged students, particularly girls, to see education not only as a tool for personal advancement but also as a means of empowering future generations.

"Don't shy away from STEM and ICT subjects. Break into the male-dominated areas and bridge the digital divide," she added.

Mrs Amissah-Arthur also called for stronger partnerships between men and women in advancing gender equality, stressing that the issue should be viewed as a national development priority rather than solely a women's concern.

"Gender equality is not a woman's issue. It is a development issue. It requires partnership, respect and shared responsibility," she said.

She further expressed optimism that with the right support systems, every child, regardless of gender, could achieve their full potential.

In a remark, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Lydia Essuah, said that despite progress made in promoting gender equality in the education sector, challenges remained in ensuring progression, completion, and quality learning outcomes for all learners.

She highlighted the important role of libraries in advancing literacy and lifelong learning skills, and called for increased investment in library infrastructure and services to help build a knowledge-driven society.

The Executive Director of the Ghana Library Authority, Alhassan Ziblim Bentintiche, also underscored the importance of libraries in empowering young people, particularly girls, with access to books, digital resources, and mentorship opportunities.

He disclosed plans to expand Ghana's library infrastructure and services to particularly attract the youth and promote literacy.