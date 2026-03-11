Gambia: Diplomatic Milestone of 2025 Paves Way for China's Expanding Global Role - Foreign Minister

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has underscored the pivotal role of head-of-state diplomacy in strengthening the country's global standing, as he addressed domestic and international media at the annual press conference held on the margins of the Fourth Session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Speaking on 8 March 2026, Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, opened his remarks by extending greetings on International Women's Day and expressing appreciation for the continued interest in China's foreign policy. He described the current international environment as one of "transformation and turbulence," with wars and conflicts flaring up, but emphasised that China remains committed to safeguarding sovereignty, security, and development interests while upholding fairness, justice, and international law.

Reflecting on the past year, Wang Yi highlighted President Xi Jinping's extensive diplomatic engagements, which he described as "historic moments" in navigating global challenges. These included: Strategic communication with world leaders to enhance dialogue among major powers; Visits to Southeast Asia, Russia, Central Asia, and the Republic of Korea, reinforcing ties of neighbourliness and friendship; Hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin and the China-CELAC Forum, strengthening unity among Global South nations, and participation in commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, reaffirming China's call for peace and justice.

According to Wang, these efforts have deepened international trust in China, with more countries recognising its role as a stabilising force in a turbulent world.

