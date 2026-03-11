Nigeria: MOSOP Seeks Compliance With Wetlands Protection in Ogoniland Oil Plans

The MOSOP president stated that the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Secretariat's recognition placed Ogoniland in the global network of wetlands, whose ecological integrity must be protected in line with internationally accepted conservation standards.

The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) says it is seeking compliance with wetlands protection in oil plans, welcoming the designation of Ogoniland wetlands as a Ramsar Site of International Importance.

The President of the MOSOP, Olu Wai-Ogosu, made the remark in a statement he issued to journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Mr Wai-Ogosu advised that any resumption of oil operations in the area should comply with international principles for wetland protection.

He added that the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands Secretariat's recognition placed Ogoniland in the global network of wetlands, whose ecological integrity must be protected in line with internationally accepted conservation standards.

Mr Wai-Ogosu described the designation as a landmark development that affirmed the ecological value of Ogoniland's wetlands and the Ogoni people's long-standing call for their protection.

"The designation represents a significant step toward restoring, protecting and sustainably managing the fragile ecosystems of the area after decades of environmental degradation," he said.

He also commended the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) under the leadership of Nenibarini Zabbey for its role in achieving international recognition.

Mr Wai-Ogosu stressed that the new status came with clear obligations, noting that any proposed resumption of oil and gas operations in Ogoniland must strictly comply with environmental protection principles established under the Ramsar Convention.

He urged the federal government to ensure that no activity compromised the ecological character of the Ogoni wetlands.

He added that any plan to resume oil and gas production in the area must undergo rigorous environmental scrutiny consistent with the obligations of the convention.

Mr Wai-Ogosu further stated that oil companies, contractors and institutions operating in Ogoniland should demonstrate full compliance with international wetland protection standards.

He said that activities that degrade the ecological integrity of the wetlands must not be permitted under any circumstances.

Mr Wai-Ogosu mentioned that Ogoni communities had for decades endured the consequences of poorly regulated hydrocarbon exploitation.

He also added that the Ramsar designation had now established a new international environmental benchmark for government policy and corporate conduct in the region.

He emphasised that Ogoniland was no longer only an oil-bearing territory but an internationally recognised ecological asset whose protection was tied to global environmental commitments.

Mr Wai-Ogosu said that MOSOP would remain vigilant and engage both national and international mechanisms to ensure that the obligations arising from the Ramsar designation were respected and enforced.