Nigeria: Tinubu Asks Senate to Confirm Oyedele As Minister

If confirmed, Mr Oyedele will replace Doris Anite-Uzoka, who will move to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning as minister of state, her third portfolio in the administration since 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm the appointment of Taiwo Oyedele as minister of state for finance.

Mr Tinubu's request was contained in a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Tuesday's plenary

In the letter, President Tinubu said the nomination was in line with Section 147(2) of the Nigerian Constitution.

After reading the letter, Mr Akpabio referred the request to the Committee of the Whole for future consideration.

President Tinubu had nominated Mr Oyedele last Tuesday. Until President Tinubu nominated him as a minister, Mr Oyedele from Ikaram, Akoko, Ondo State, was the chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, which overhauled Nigeria's tax system.

Mr Oyedele, 50, is an economist, accountant and public policy expert.

He attended Yaba College of Technology, where he obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in accountancy and finance. He attended Oxford Brookes University and earned a BSc in applied accounting.

He also completed executive education programmes at the London School of Economics, Yale University, the Gordon Institute of Business Science, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

Mr Oyedele spent 22 years of his working career at PwC, joining in 2001 and rising to become the Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader.

Mr Oyedele is also a professor at Babcock University in Ogun State and a visiting scholar at the Lagos Business School.