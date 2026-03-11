Nigeria: Govt Begins Evacuation of Willing Nigerians in Iran Via Armenia Border

10 March 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Folarin Kehinde

The Federal Government has commenced the evacuation of willing Nigerians in Iran, escorting them safely across the Armenia border amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), confirmed the operation in a post on her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday.

She said officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran are coordinating the movement of citizens wishing to leave the country, ensuring their safe passage into Armenia.

"The willing Nigerians in Iran are being safely escorted across the Armenia border by officials from the Nigerian Embassy in Tehran, ensuring smooth and secure passage for those wishing to leave," Dabiri-Erewa wrote.

She reassured that no Nigerian in Iran has been affected by the ongoing tensions so far, adding that embassy staff remain stationed at the border to receive and assist evacuees.

The evacuation, conducted in coordination with Armenian authorities, is part of the Federal Government's efforts to protect Nigerians abroad during emergencies. The initiative highlights the government's ongoing monitoring of Middle East developments and commitment to the welfare of its citizens overseas.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.