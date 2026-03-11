Nigerian Army Repels Attack, As Insurgents Kill Soldier, Civilians in Borno

10 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Muhammad M. Ali

According to the source, despite having no air support, the Nigerian troops repelled the attack and killed many of the Insurgents.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed a soldier and injured several civilians in an attack in Doro, a settlement in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A source in the community told PREMIUM TIMES that the terrorists stormed Dora around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

"There were no casualties from the civilian sites. Only a few soldiers were wounded. But I heard the soldiers killed some of the insurgents, but one cannot give a number because they don't normally leave their dead bodies," the source said.

He explained that the troops were successful because they had information about the insurgents' plan hours before the attack from community members who had seen the Insurgents' local boat gathering on the shores of Lake Chad.

Despite their huge number, the sources said, the troops repelled them from entering their base.

Zagazola Makama, a security-focused publication, reported that the battles lasted for about 55 minutes before the insurgents retreated.

It said follow-on operations and patrols are ongoing to prevent any resurgence of terrorist activity in the area

The Nigerian Army spokesperson in the region, Sani Uba, could not be reached by phone as of the time of filing this report.

Background

The attack is the latest in a recent series in parts of Borno State.

In recent weeks, terrorists have carried out attacks on several communities and military positions, including Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area, Konduga, Marte, Jakana and Mainok.

The attacks reportedly targeted military formations, while others affected civilian communities, forcing residents to flee their homes.

Security analysts and local sources say the repeated attacks have heightened tension in parts of the state, particularly in areas near the Lake Chad region.

