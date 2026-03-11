Nigeria: ASUU-Unilag Lecturers Begin Indefinite Strike, University Reacts

ASUU-UNILAG also accused the university of failing to pay Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) to academics in the Akoka Campus.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members to down tools indefinitely from Wednesday over unexplained cuts in January and February salaries.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting held on Tuesday, according to a statement signed by the ASUU-UNILAG Chairperson, Idou Kehinde, and its secretary, Adesina Arikawe,

The union noted that the strike will remain in force until the university releases the remainder of the January and February salaries, as well as other withheld allowances.

The university spokesperson, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, told PREMIUM TIMES that the university will soon issue a statement regarding the lecturers' action.

"Currently at a meeting. A release will be issued shortly," she said in response to our reporter's enquiry.

Lecturers' demands

ASUU-UNILAG also accused the university of failing to pay Earned Academic Allowance (EAA) to academics in the Akoka Campus.

The union said the university has also failed to pay both the EAA and Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance (CATA) to academics at the Idi-Araba campus.

"The University also unilaterally and wickedly paid amputated February 2026 salary to all our members," the communique reads.

"In view of the foregoing and in line with the subsisting Pre-NDC NEC resolution of Thursday, 8 May, 2025, Congress unanimously resolves as follows: (i) reject in its entirety the recent action that resulted in all our members receiving amputated January and February 2026 salaries as against what obtained in other federal institutions of cognate status like University of Lagos; (ii) withdraw our services effective Wednesday, 11 March, 2026, since the University has failed to pay our January and February 2026 salaries in full as at 9 March, 2026."

Lecturers' renegotiated pay

In December, ASUU reached a new agreement with the federal government to increase pay and introduce new allowances for university lecturers.

The agreement, unveiled in January, introduced CATA allowance that ranges from N952,412 annually for Graduate Assistants to N3,790,676 annually for full professors.

The comprehensive agreement also increased the amounts payable to lecturers under the EAA. The EAA includes allowances for postgraduate supervision, industrial training and teaching practice supervision, honorarium for conducting oral examination, study grants, responsibility allowance and excess workload allowance.