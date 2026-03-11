Nigeria: Money, Might Will Decide 2027 Presidential Polls - Afenifere

ADO-EKITI-- THE Director of Research of a pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Dr. Akin Fapounda, has stated that might and money will determine the winner of the 2027 presidential election.

Appearing on a live TV, Dr. Fapounda asserted that what the 31 All Progressives Congress, APC, Governors need to do is to dedicate a 4-month Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, allocation to buy the election.

He alleged that the party will give each voter N20,000 and N50,000 instead of the usual N5,000, for them to win the election at all costs.

His words: "We now have 31 Governors who are in one basket; all they need to do is to devote the four-month FAAC allocation to buy whatever is ready to be bought.

"You can't beat that. Any money that comes, even if it's from the devil, people will take it.

"If you vote, don't collect N5,000, collect N20,000, N50,000; that's what is going to happen. So, whosoever has might, will win.

"Election is war, everything is fair when you are fighting a war. If APC has the tool to defeat ADC and PDP, they are in a way front.

"It's a war, in a do-or-die situation, who wants to die? APC wants to live and others must die. Until we change the rules and bring the temperature down to a civilised society, everything is fair."

Fapounda, who said Afenifere has submitted a demand for restructuring and creation of western Nigeria to the National Assembly, maintained that restructuring is not a recipe for anarchy.

He noted that the restructuring will be voluntary to all entities, adding that there will be a referendum prepared by the association to make it open and fair to all.

"Restructuring is not a recipe for anarchy. In Yoruba land, we have six states, but it might be eight; we are looking at Kogi and Kwara States because they are Yoruba people too. It's going to be voluntary; it won't be by force.

"In Yoruba land, we have 26 entities, Ijebu is Ijebu, Osogbo is Osogbo, Oyo is Oyo, Ibadan is Ibadan, among others. They have different dialects but they are Yoruba people and they are free to be on their own."