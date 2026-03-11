Nigeria: Fuel Crisis - Tinubu Moves to Cushion Impact of Middle East War On Nigerian Commuters

... Pushes rapid expansion of gas, EV charging infrastructure

... Orders deployment of 100,000 CNG conversion kits nationwide

ABUJA -- PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has directed the immediate deployment of about 100,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion kits across the country in a bid to cushion the harsh impact of the escalating Middle East conflict on Nigerian commuters.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The directive is part of efforts by the Federal Government to reduce transportation costs and expand alternative energy options in response to the rising price of petrol and diesel triggered by the ongoing United States-Israel war with Iran.

Executive Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG), Ismaeel Ahmed, disclosed the President's directive to journalists on Tuesday, after a meeting with Tinubu.

Ahmed said the President is keenly monitoring global developments and their impact on Nigeria's energy costs, particularly the effect of the Middle East conflict on fuel prices and transportation.

He state that Tinubu has mandated the Pi-CNG initiative to accelerate the rollout of CNG infrastructure and alternative mobility solutions nationwide.

According to him: "The President, as usual, is always trying to get information on what is going on, especially with the war in the Middle East and the rising cost of petrol and diesel.

"He wanted to know what we are doing at Pi-CNG and EV to scale up the availability of gas and CNG everywhere in the country so that people would have less cost of transportation", Ahmed said.

Ahmed revealed that Tinubu has given a direct instruction for the immediate deployment of about 100,000 CNG conversion kits within the next few weeks.

He explained that the kits, which will be distributed in collaboration with multiple stakeholders, will enable vehicle owners, including tricycle operators, to convert their engines to run on gas.

"So we have about 100,000 kits that we're going to deploy in the next two to three weeks. The conversion centres will all be bustling with a lot of activities," he said.

The Pi-CNG chairman added that the initiative will also fast-track the development of infrastructure for CNG refuelling and electric vehicle charging across the country.

According to him, the President specifically directed that infrastructure expansion should focus on key transportation corridors, particularly in the northern part of the country.

"We must be able to fast-track the infrastructure in bringing gas, CNG and electric mobility charging infrastructure to every part of the country, especially within the Northern Corridor," Ahmed said.

He explained that the government is already developing a network of refuelling stations and charging facilities to support the transition to gas-powered and electric vehicles.

Ahmed disclosed that about 77 CNG refilling stations are currently at various stages of development nationwide.

He cited Kano as an example where two Liquefied Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG) stations are already operational while several "daughter stations" are under construction.

According to him, the government plans to establish a chain of refuelling points along major transport routes stretching from Lokoja through Abuja, Kaduna, Zaria and Kano up to Maiduguri.

"These are all places that we are going to litter with a lot of refuelling units," he said.

Ahmed further revealed that the Pi-CNG initiative is working with local and international manufacturers to support vehicle conversion and the local assembly of CNG-powered and electric vehicles.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He noted that several manufacturers have already indicated interest in setting up assembly lines in Nigeria, a move he said would boost job creation and strengthen the local automotive industry.

The Pi-CNG programme is also collaborating with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to deploy solar-powered charging stations that can support electric mobility, particularly in off-grid locations.

Ahmed said Nigerians are increasingly importing electric vehicles and that the government's focus is now on providing the necessary infrastructure to support their use.

"People are already bringing in their electric vehicles regardless. What we have to do now is to ensure that there is enough infrastructure for them to work with, especially off-grid," he said.

He added that the President expects rapid results from the initiative to ensure that Nigerians can quickly access cheaper and more sustainable transport alternatives.