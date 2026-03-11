Nigeria: Army Repels Insurgents' Attack in Borno

11 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents have killed a soldier and injured several civilians in an attack in Doro, a settlement in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A source in the community told Premium Times that the terrorists stormed Dora around 2:00 am on Tuesday.

According to the source, despite having no air support, the Nigerian troops repelled the attack and killed many of the insurgents.

"There were no casualties from the civilian side. Only a few soldiers were wounded. But I heard the soldiers killed some of the insurgents, but one cannot give a number because they don't normally leave their dead bodies," the source said.

He explained that the troops were successful because they had received information about the insurgents' plan hours before the attack from community members who had seen the insurgents gathering their local boats on the shores of Lake Chad.

Despite their huge number, the sources said the troops repelled them from entering their base.

Zagazola Makama, a security-focused publication, reported that the battles lasted for about 55 minutes before the insurgents retreated.

It said follow-on operations and patrols are ongoing to prevent any resurgence of terrorist activity in the area.

The Nigerian Army spokesperson in the region, Sani Uba, could not be reached by phone as of the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.